Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
CLO Virtual Fashion: CLO Unveils the zFab Kit: a Revolutionary AI-Powered Fabric Digitization System
PR Newswire
30.07.2025 14:12 Uhr
CLO Virtual Fashion: CLO Unveils the zFab Kit: a Revolutionary AI-Powered Fabric Digitization System

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion, an industry leader in 3D garment visualization and design technology, announced the launch of the all-new CLO zFab Kit, a groundbreaking fabric digitization system set to transform the apparel and textile industries. The CLO zFab Kit, which includes three innovative devices-the zFab Cutter, the zFab Draper, and the zFab Scanner-will be available exclusively to CLO's Enterprise clients. In conjunction with the company's recent acquisition of swatchbook, the launch of the new zFab Kit places CLO as the world's leading digital fabrics solutions provider.

CLO's new solution, powered by CLO's state of the art AI technology, is designed to dramatically accelerate the fabric digitization process, enabling brands, vendors and suppliers - including accessory suppliers and fabric mills - to create accurate, high-quality digital representations of fabrics with unprecedented ease and precision. By integrating the zFab Kit into their workflow, CLO users can anticipate these benefits:

1. Superior Accuracy: The CLO zFab Kit dramatically cuts down errors during manual measurements. The system allows for streamlined cutting and analysis of the fabric's physical qualities, ensuring digital versions in CLO are precise and reliable for use in design and production.

2. Enhanced Automation: Powered by CLO's AI technology, the CLO zFab Kit automates the digitization process, significantly increasing speed, efficiency and accuracy for users.

3. Seamless Integration: The CLO zFab Kit is designed to work effortlessly with CLO's existing suite of 3D design products and services, making it a breeze to work with high-quality digital fabric files within and beyond the CLO ecosystem.

"As the industry moves rapidly toward digital workflows powered by AI, fabric digitization is becoming essential to stay competitive. With our new CLO zFab Kit, we're taking it to the next level" said Simon Kim, CEO at CLO Virtual Fashion. "Our unique approach - using our vast trove of fabric data amassed over many years computed via CLO's AI technology - not only enhances the quality and accuracy of fabric representation, but also significantly reduces the time and resources needed compared to previous hardware and methods. Early adopters are already seeing faster sampling and stronger cross-team/industry collaboration. It also requires minimal setup and training times, and can scale across teams of any size with limited resources. We can't wait to see how our users around the globe adopt and use the zFab kit to elevate their design processes."

CLO's Enterprise tier users can express their interest in the CLO zFab Kit and pre-order now by contacting their CLO representative in their respective regions. For more information about the CLO zFab Kit and to stay updated on the launch, visit zfabkit.clo3d.com.

About CLO Virtual Fashion:

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of CLO, the leading 3D fashion design software used and trusted by designers, small businesses, and titans of the fashion industry to achieve a seamless digital workflow. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, fitting to manufacturing, from styling to marketing. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO-SET (a digital collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

CLO Unveils the zFab Kit: a Revolutionary AI-Powered Fabric Digitization System

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DGZHM0uuSg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740426/CLO_zFab_Kit_Landscape_A.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clo-unveils-the-zfab-kit-a-revolutionary-ai-powered-fabric-digitization-system-302516562.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
