South Dakota Partners with Avel eCare to Launch the First-of-Its-Kind Continuing Education Program for EMS Teams Using Real-Time Telemedicine Support

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / The South Dakota Department of Health in partnership with Avel eCare, a national leader in innovative telemedicine solutions, is proud to introduce a new and uniquely impactful continuing education (CE) credit opportunity for emergency medical services professionals. Beginning August 25, EMS personnel who engage Avel for a telemedicine encounter will be eligible to earn CE credit - marking a first in virtual care.

This CE program has been approved by the South Dakota Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners. While the initial rollout is within South Dakota, Avel eCare intends to bring this innovative model to additional states and EMS systems across the country.

"This is more than a new offering, it's a national first," said Melissa Magstadt, Secretary of South Dakota Department of Health. "We're not just improving care in the moment. We're advancing the careers of EMS professionals, enhancing agency operations, and creating a full-circle support system that sets Avel apart."

With this model, CE credit is earned in the field, not in a classroom. EMS teams continue to provide patient care while gaining access to expert guidance from Avel's emergency physicians, paramedics, and nurses. A clinical debrief following the encounter reinforces decision-making and strengthens learning, making education an integrated part of every call.

While this program marks a major innovation, it also addresses a critical challenge in rural EMS: workforce turnover and training fatigue. EMTs and paramedics-many of them volunteers-juggle unpredictable call schedules, demanding clinical responsibilities, and state-mandated continuing education requirements. Traditionally, earning CE credits has meant additional time away from work or family, creating a strain on already overextended teams.

"Our board-certified physicians and experienced paramedics are delivering real-time clinical guidance and now, real-time professional development, all while helping providers stay hands-on with their patients" said Dr. Tyler Price, Medical Director at Avel eCare. "It validates what we've known all along - that our virtual interactions aren't just helpful, they're educational. We're training and supporting EMS professionals in real time, with no disruption to the care they're delivering."

Through this real-time educational model, EMS personnel gain critical knowledge and confidence while in the field. Clinical support delivered in the back of the ambulance, followed by a brief debrief, reinforces learning in the context of real patient care.

"Avel's model is not just about connecting clinicians through a screen," concluded Doug Duskin, CEO of Avel eCare. "It's about empowering communities with access to the highest level of medical care. And now, we're extending that impact by offering accredited education, reinforcing our commitment to providers and patients alike."

