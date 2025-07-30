Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - A poll by OysterLink asked more than 150 hospitality professionals which red flags make respondents immediately skip a job ad. The top reasons:

"Unrealistic requirements" - 39%

"We're like a family" - 35%

No salary range listed - 19%

"Fast-paced environment" - 8%

The results show growing frustration with vague, demanding, or overused language in job postings.

"These phrases are often seen as signals of burnout, low pay, or toxic work environments," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder of OysterLink. "If restaurants and hotels want to attract serious talent, they need to rethink how they write job ads."

OysterLink, a job platform built for restaurant and hospitality workers, is using its community polls to surface what job seekers are really looking for - and what respondents away.

