Dr. Katsuhiko Kawazoe, President and Chairperson of the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Global Forum (the IOWN Global Forum) visited Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and agreed to accelerate further collaboration between ITU and the IOWN Global Forum to achieve a more sustainable and smarter world on a global scale.

Both leaders recognized the importance of innovative network and computing infrastructure utilizing photonics technologies and agreed to cooperate in global standardization activities, including in developing countries, as well as to cooperate in ITU's education programs on advanced optical technologies.

The IOWN Global Forum will continue to develop industry standards in collaboration with standardization organizations to contribute to a more sustainable and smarter world.

About the IOWN Global Forum

The IOWN Global Forum was established in 2020 as a private sector organization to develop IOWN Global Forum technologies and use cases, and is comprised of over 160 organizations. The objective of the IOWN Global Forum is to accelerate innovation and adoption of a new communication infrastructure to meet our future data and computing requirements through the development of new technologies, frameworks, specifications, and reference designs in areas such as photonics R&D, distributed computing, use cases, and best practices. For more information, visit IOWN Global Forum Innovative Optical and Wireless Network.

About ITU

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations agency for digital technologies, driving innovation for people and the planet with 194 Member States and a membership of over 1,000 companies, universities, civil society, and international and regional organizations. Established in 1865, ITU coordinates the global use of the radio spectrum and satellite orbits, establishes international technology standards, drives universal connectivity and digital services, and is helping to make sure everyone benefits from sustainable digital transformation, including the most remote communities. From artificial intelligence (AI) to quantum, from satellites and submarine cables to advanced mobile and wireless broadband networks, ITU is committed to connecting the world and beyond. Learn more: www.itu.int

