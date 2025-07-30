Legion Emerges From Stealth With $38M to Redefine AI-Driven Security Operations

Backed by Accel, Coatue, and Picture Capital, Legion is the first AI-powered SOC automation platform that learns your team's actual workflow and scales that knowledge across your organization

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Legion, the first browser-native AI Security Operations Center (SOC) platform, today emerged from stealth with $38M in seed and series A funding. The latest round was led by Coatue, with participation from Accel and Picture Capital (co-leads on the earlier seed round), along with angel investors from leading tech companies, including Google, Crowdstrike, and Wiz. Legion introduces a browser extension AI SOC companion that turns in-house expertise into scalable automation. It trains within your organization, observing your team's investigations, learns their patterns, and helping us improve them. Then, it automates them at your own pace, at any scale, and without requiring any integrations or APIs.

The problem Legion solves is not new; it's been around for over two decades. Security teams are stretched thin, facing more alerts than they can reasonably investigate, with 26-45% fewer staff than needed. A recent survey found that 71.6% of researchers and analysts spend most of their time triaging alerts, filtering false positives, and documenting cases, instead of deepening their expertise. Over time, this leads to frustration and burnout.

"Most AI-driven SOCs still require complex integrations, and even then, they fail to adapt to each organization's unique environment, making them difficult for enterprise teams to fully trust," said Ely Abramovitch, co-founder and CEO of Legion. "Legion is the first browser-based platform designed to scale your team's best instincts into AI-driven workflows. It's fully trained within your environment, by your team, for your team. Our goal is to turn your expertise into scalable automation, letting the security team focus on what's really important."

Legion was founded in 2024 by security veterans Ely Abramovitch (CEO), Michael Gladishev (VP R&D), and Eyal Fisher (CTO), alumni of Microsoft Sentinel and Cambridge AI research. The platform uses vision models and a lightweight browser extension to record analyst workflows, capturing both light and complex investigation patterns and the decision-making processes of top-performing analysts. It then shows teams the workflows it learned and helps optimize them. With permission, Legion investigates and responds to threats 24/7 using your existing tools, either with human-in-the-loop or completely autonomously. It scales your team's expertise without adding headcount. The platform doesn't require APIs, no custom playbooks, no disruptive integrations, and it can be up in minutes. It works with any browser-accessible platform, including SIEMs, threat intel tools, email platforms, and internal, homegrown systems.

"What sets Legion apart is its browser-native AI platform. It studies how security analysts work and instantly scales those workflows, cutting investigation and response times by up to 90 percent. No rigid playbooks, no messy integrations," said Sri Viswanath, Managing Director at Coatue

Legion is already driving security operations for Fortune 500 enterprises across finance, healthcare, and energy. Customers have reported up to a 90% reduction in investigation and response times. Some have fully in-housed their SOC with Legion, eliminating the need for external headcount. In others, Legion's automation has delivered the equivalent capacity of nine additional analysts, without any new hiring.

About Legion

Legion is on a mission to transform how security work gets done, starting with the security operation center (SOC). By using AI companions that learn and adapt to each team's workflow, Legion helps organizations scale their operations without overwhelming their people. The founders' background in building Microsoft Sentinel and AI applications in both industry and academia provided insights into how SOC operations struggle with tool proliferation, process complexity, and talent shortages. Legion's approach addresses these challenges by creating AI SOC Analysts that understand and reason like their human counterparts. For more information, contact us at www.legionsecurity.ai.

