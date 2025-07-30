The "UK Insurance Aggregators 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the UK aggregator (price comparison website) market for insurance. It begins with market trends, key insights, and success factors driving growth. It then dives into consumer behavior, highlighting the dominance of PCWs in motor insurance and their increasing use for research across other insurance types. The report segments the market by insurance lines-non-life and life-and explores conversion trends. It also benchmarks key players, presents market shares, and reviews notable market developments.

Non-life insurance remains the most commonly purchased category via price comparison websites (PCWs), with three out of four non-life products experiencing an increase in the number of consumers completing purchases through these platforms. The use of PCWs for research purposes is also on the rise, particularly in motor and home insurance, where over half of customers now rely on these sites to inform their decisions. Between 2023 and 2024, conversion rates for non-life insurance products rose, while life insurance saw a decline.

Brand familiarity continues to play a crucial role in platform choice, with prior usage emerging as the leading reason consumers returned to a PCW. Compare the Market remains the dominant player in the sector, accounting for 48.3% of non-life and 43.0% of life insurance purchases made via PCWs. The four leading platforms have cemented their market position through widespread brand recognition, longstanding insurer relationships, and significant investment in marketing, digital infrastructure, and user experience. Together, these factors have created a high barrier to entry, making it increasingly difficult for new or smaller players to gain meaningful traction.

Scope

The percentage of respondents who purchased insurance on a PCW increased for four of the seven lines covered by the analyst's UK Insurance Consumer Survey.

The use of PCWs remains strongest across non-life insurance products, with motor (33.7%), home (27.4%), and travel insurance (26.0%) leading the way.

Conversion rates rose across all non-life products but declined for life insurance products.

The leading reason consumers chose a PCW was because they had used it before, with 61.6% of consumers citing this factor.

Over half of motor (69.5%) and home insurance (50.9%) customers use a PCW to conduct research.

PCWs remain a dominant channel for those switching insurance providers. For example, 63.3% of motor insurance switchers used a PCW to make the switch in 2024.

Compare the Market is the leading PCW within both non-life and life insurance, holding 48.3% and 43.0% shares, respectively.

Reasons to Buy

Discover consumer purchasing trends through price comparison websites in 2024.

Determine the market shares of the four leading aggregators across various general and life insurance lines.

Ascertain pricing differences between aggregators across a variety of life and non-life products.

Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure that it meets customer purchasing needs and behaviors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The Aggregator Market

3. Aggregators by Line of Business

4. Competitor Profiles and Market Shares

5. Other Developments in the Aggregator Market

6. Appendix

