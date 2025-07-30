Brinley Partners, LP ("Brinley"), an alternative asset manager specializing in private credit, today announced a $4 billion commitment as part of a strategic partnership with a leading U.S. insurance company. In the initial phase of the partnership, Brinley will deploy $1 billion to launch a collateralized loan obligation ("CLO"), the first in a planned series of rolling vintages.

Founded in 2021 with a seed investment from British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, Brinley has continued to scale its platform, deepening its presence in the private credit markets and broadening its access to capital. Brinley's expansion into the CLO market reinforces its momentum as a growing, multi-product credit platform.

Leveraging Brinley's existing capabilities, the CLO will employ Brinley's flagship strategy of providing comprehensive capital solutions to high-quality middle market and large-cap companies, with a specific emphasis on businesses with high barriers to entry, compelling industry fundamentals, and demonstrated revenue visibility or predictability, among other factors.

"Our inaugural CLO is a natural extension of our credit platform, and welcoming a new strategic partner marks a meaningful milestone in Brinley's continued evolution and the growth of our firm," said Kerry Dolan, Founder and Managing Partner of Brinley. "We designed the CLO strategy to meet the specific needs of the insurance sector, combining our flexible structuring capabilities and the strength of our origination engine to provide exposure to this growing segment of the credit market in a capital efficient format. This launch underscores our partnership approach. We are grateful to our strategic investors for their continued trust and partnership."

About Brinley Partners

Brinley Partners is a private investment firm focused on private credit, headquartered in New York. Brinley's private credit platform has approximately $10 billion in assets under management, including leverage and committed capital across its investment vehicles.

