Regula, a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, enters a strategic technology partnership with Indicio, a market leader in Verifiable Credential technology and decentralized identity solutions. Together, the two companies will deliver a breakthrough in portable digital trust by issuing document and biometric identity verification solutions as tamper-proof Verifiable Credentials.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250730663365/en/

Regula x Indicio: Bridging the gap between physical IDs and tamper-proof digital credentials

This collaboration between Regula and Indicio delivers a holistic infrastructure for creating, storing, and verifying digital identities, underpinned by the most robust verification technologies available today.

After decades of forensic expertise and innovation in document and biometric verification technology, Regula has the most complete set of ID authenticity checks and most trustworthy server-side document NFC verification available in its Regula Document Reader SDK. The solution is backed by Regula's proprietary world's largest identity document template database, which currently includes over 15,000 templates of IDs issued in 252 countries and territories.

With Indicio's field-leading and award-winning decentralized identity technology, the validation of identity documents by Regula can now be transformed into user-held, tamper-proof Verifiable Credentials for instant, seamless verification. This enables both companies to provide the deepest and widest range of globally-interoperable, digital identity solutions for business and governments.

By joining forces, Regula and Indicio could deliver a solution that enables companies to deploy Verifiable Credentials across a wide range of formats, including those specified by the European Union's Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI), Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) following International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) specifications, W3C credentials and the mobile document-mobile driver's license format (ISO 18013-5, mdoc/mDL).

Indicio will offer their mobile wallet SDK customers Regula's industry leading biometric and document verification technology to provide the highest level of identity assurance to take a leap forward in the kind of strong, seamless authentication needed for KYC, payments, digital finance, and, of course, travel and hospitality. The combination of Regula and Indicio technology is also capable of tackling the latest challenges in biometric identity fraud and generative AI deepfakes.

"This partnership transforms the way we share and verify data," said Heather Dahl, CEO of Indicio. "The breadth and depth of Regula's technology in document authentication is unmatched, and to be able to issue, share, and verify these documents as Verifiable Credentials provide the world with the breakthrough in digital trust it needs. We are tremendously excited to be working with Regula."

"The global shift towards decentralized digital identity is here today, but it will bring tangible benefits only with the right technology behind it. Our partnership with Indicio bridges the gap between today's physical documents and tomorrow's trusted digital credentials. With Regula's verification capabilities and Indicio's decentralized infrastructure, organizations now have a powerful way to adopt fully portable digital identity," says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

To learn more about Regula's capabilities in supporting Verifiable Credentials, including the DTC specification, visit Regula's website. To get insights into how DTCs are created and used, read our blog article.

About Indicio

Indicio is a global leader in digital identity, authenticated biometrics, and Verifiable Credential technology with scalable solutions that organizations can rapidly deploy for increased efficiency, better user experience, and reduced cost. Our award-winning enterprise solution, Indicio Proven®, offers the widest range of interoperable decentralized identity options for global deployments, from single sign-on to seamless border crossing as well as compatibility with the European Union's digital identity and wallet standards.

Learn more about how Indicio is using this technology to successfully transform education, finance, government, health, travel and tourism, and supply chains at indicio.tech.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250730663365/en/

Contacts:

Kristina ks@regula.us