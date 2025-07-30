Telness Tech, the rapidly growing tech company reinventing telecom for modern mobile operators, today announced the appointment of John Browett to its Board of Directors. Browett brings decades of leadership and governance experience from some of the world's most prominent companies, including Octopus Group, Apple, and Tesco.

John Browett to join Telness Tech Board of Directors

Browett currently serves as Chairman of Octopus Group, the company who founded Octopus Energy, whose Kraken Technologies platform has redefined how technology can transform traditional industries. He has also held executive leadership roles at Apple and Tesco, helping scale globally recognized businesses and pioneer large-scale e-commerce in one of Europe's most competitive retail environments.

"Telness Tech is doing to telecom what Kraken has done to the energy sector rewriting the rules," says John Browett."Martina and the team have built a unique platform with a proven ability to help operators leapfrog legacy systems, vendors, and modules essentially making telecom, a traditionally complex industry, easier and more joyful than ever. I'm thrilled to be part of that journey."

"John's experience leading some of the world's most innovative and customer-centric companies makes him an invaluable addition to our board," says Martina Klingvall, CEO and Founder of Telness Tech. "His unique combination of strategic vision, operational excellence, and boardroom expertise will help guide us as we continue to simplify telecom globally."

Telness Tech's flagship product, Seamless OS, is a cloud-native platform that enables any mobile operator or digital-first company to launch or expand mobile services using the power of AI and automation. In 2024 and 2025, the company entered the U.S., European, and African markets, and its platform now powers more than 24 mobile operators, including partnerships with industry leaders such as T-Mobile and Lebara.

About Telness Tech

Telness Tech is one of the world's fastest growing teltech companies. It's flagship product, Seamless OS, is a cloud-based BSS/OSS platform that enables companies to launch, operate, and scale fully digital, AI-powered mobile services. Often described as the "Shopify for telecom," Telness Tech makes it radically simple and efficient to run or become a mobile operator. Originally developed within Swedish operator Telness one of Europe's highest-rated mobile providers Telness Tech now empowers telecom disruptors across the U.S., Europe, and beyond.

