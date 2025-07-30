Telana recognised as Leader and 2x Rising Star across AI, Data, and Managed Services for Google Cloud

Telana named a Leader in Gen AI and AI Services with its focus on delivering business outcomes and extensive experience across supporting technologies called out as key strengths.

Telana also named as the Rising Star in two additional quadrants: Enterprise Data Infrastructure Services, and Managed Services.

Telana's positioning as experts in applied innovation validated by ISG's strong recognition across multiple quadrants.

ISG Google Cloud Ecosystem survey recognises three key trends across the ecosystem: the continued growth of AI, enhanced emphasis on data modernisation, and increasing focus on sovereign data and cloud provision.

LONDON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telana has been recognised as a Leader in Google Cloud GenAI and AI Services and a "Rising Star" in both Google Cloud Managed Services and Google Cloud Enterprise Data Infrastructure Services in the ISG Provider Lens Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2025 report for Europe. The placements highlight Telana's deep expertise and capability to deliver applied innovation for its customers.

The ISG report positions Telana as a Leader in the fast-moving Google Cloud GenAI and AI Services quadrant, recommending Telana for its outcome-focused approach and extensive expertise across the technology stack, which helps it deliver integrated and innovative AI solutions for clients. Mark Purdy, lead analyst at ISG, notes, "Telana's focus on innovative Al business applications and extensive track record in delivering client solutions make it a leader in GenAI and AI Services on Google Cloud."

Telana's recognition as a Rising Star in two additional quadrants underscores its growing influence and advanced capabilities in offering a robust and comprehensive solution stack that helps customers implement innovation.

Rising Star - Google Cloud Managed Services: ISG highlights Telana's modern approach that transcends traditional MSPs by managing complex data and AI functions. The report notes, Telana is a "Rising Star in managed services on Google Cloud in Europe," citing its "extensive track record of managed services delivery for major U.K. and global clients, and a focus on more complex areas of service integration."

ISG highlights Telana's modern approach that transcends traditional MSPs by managing complex data and AI functions. The report notes, Telana is a "Rising Star in managed services on Google Cloud in Europe," citing its "extensive track record of managed services delivery for major U.K. and global clients, and a focus on more complex areas of service integration." Rising Star - Google Cloud Enterprise Data Infrastructure Services: This placement acknowledges Telana's proven ability to deliver innovative data platforms and analytics solutions for major clients - enabling its customers to ensure AI-readiness. The report highlights Telana's extensive capability set, spanning data infrastructure, migration, management, and security.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition from ISG, which validates our strategic focus on the core strengths of the Google Cloud platform-AI and data," says Andre Azevedo, Telana CEO. "Our Leader and Rising Star placements are a testament to the team's expertise and our commitment to delivering modern managed solutions that drive real business outcomes for our customers."

"At Telana, we talk about being experts in applied innovation," Azevedo continues, "and we understand that innovation looks different for different organisations. For ISG to recognise the depth and strength of expertise across multiple quadrants is a true testament of Telana's capability to support our customers wherever they are on their innovation journey."

The report also calls attention to the strategic acquisition of Sundown Solutions in April 2025, which, alongside Ancoris, formed Telana. ISG notes that the acquisition of the Microsoft Azure specialist provides Telana with significant differentiated strength as a multi-cloud provider, offering "significant opportunities for Telana to parlay its deep experience in Google Cloud technologies into Azure and multicloud environments and bring a more comprehensive managed service offer to clients." This combination enables Telana to support clients in complex, multi-hyperscaler environments, a crucial capability in today's enterprise landscape.

About Telana

Telana are experts in applied innovation, focused on delivering business outcomes through AI, data, software development, and cloud engineering expertise. We leverage our problem solving skills and end-to-end capabilities to help our clients create better solutions for their customers and employees. As a top-tier partner of Google Cloud and Microsoft, the market leaders for AI, Data, and Cloud, we partner with some of the world's biggest brands and government organisations to attract new customers, drive efficiency, improve experiences, and identify future opportunities for growth.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741024/Telana_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/telana-recognised-as-leader-and-2x-rising-star-across-ai-data-and-managed-services-for-google-cloud-302517373.html