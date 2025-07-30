Chainbridge Solutions Launches Perseus: A Next-Generation Personnel Security Product

Secure, AI-powered SaaS product helps federal agencies modernize vetting and meet Trusted Workforce mandates

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Chainbridge Solutions today announced the launch of Perseus, a secure, cloud-native SaaS product engineered to accelerate personnel security (PERSEC) workflows and help federal agencies meet Trusted Workforce 2.0 requirements. The launch marks a significant expansion of Chainbridge Solutions' PERSEC solution suite, which supports modern, mission-ready personnel vetting operations across government.

With over 10,000 Trusted Workforce enrollments supported to date, Chainbridge Solutions brings deep implementation experience and proven federal insights to the design of Perseus. Informed by real-world challenges, the platform offers full-lifecycle case management in one centralized, intuitive system - from intake through adjudication and continuous vetting.

"Perseus reflects the heart of our mission: to build software that keeps people safe," said Aarti Smith, Founder and CEO of Chainbridge Solutions. "We've seen how outdated tools slow teams down and expose agencies to risk. We built Perseus to change that - giving personnel security teams the speed, intelligence, and clarity they need to protect the mission."

Perseus incorporates a suite of AI-powered capabilities, including natural language search, automated adjudication report generation, risk scoring, and intelligent vetting alert triage. These tools reduce manual workload, improve visibility, and support faster, more confident decision-making.

"Perseus helps agencies manage complexity with greater speed and precision," said Stephen Bailey, Chief Technology Officer. "By combining a resilient, cloud-native architecture with applied AI, we've built a product that matches the urgency and scale of today's personnel security landscape."

Built for real-world use, Perseus is modular, configurable, and aligned with how PERSEC teams actually work. The platform is hosted in AWS GovCloud, built following NIST 800-218, and on the path to FedRAMP certification.

Its launch comes as federal agencies prepare to enroll all Non-Sensitive Public Trust (NSPT) personnel into Trusted Workforce 2.0 by the end of FY25.

Perseus is now available for federal agency deployment.

To learn more about Perseus, visit: www.chainbridgesolutions.com/perseus

SOURCE: Chainbridge Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/chainbridge-solutions-launches-perseustm-a-next-generation-personnel-security-product-1054685