3cubed.ai and NeXus Digital Group Form Strategic Alliance to Advance AI-Driven Intelligence for Business Innovation

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / 3cubed.ai, an agentic AI consulting company enabling end-to-end AI workflow automation for organizations seeking to increase efficiency while reducing marketing and content execution costs, announced today a strategic partnership with NeXus Digital Group, a leader in AI strategy and implementation. The collaboration is designed to deliver enterprise-grade AI capabilities to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) through modular automation, intelligent observability, and expert-led transformation programs.

This partnership integrates 3cubed.ai's proprietary agentic automation platforms with NeXus Digital Group's robust AI maturity framework and activation playbooks. Together, the firms will offer scalable solutions tailored to the unique goals, maturity levels and operational needs of SMBs.

"AI is advancing faster than most businesses can adapt." said Noriko Yokoi, Co-Founder of 3cubed.ai. "We started 3cubed.ai to help companies eliminate repetitive executional tasks by automating content production-turning what once took days into minutes. By partnering with NeXus Digital Group, we're combining deep AI insights with practical, real-world strategies to deliver both immediate impact and long-term value."

As a result of the partnership, the firms will co-develop and deliver:

· AI-Readiness Scorecards and custom integrations tailored to SMB and mid-market environments

· Next-gen Observability Solutions powered by intelligent automation and predictive analytics

· Industry-specific AI accelerators to streamline content creation, recruitment, SEO, and workflow automation

· CIO and COO briefings to align AI investments with measurable business outcomes and drive executive buy-in

"3cubed.ai brings advanced automation workflows purpose-built for complex, highly regulated environments." said Ken Winell, Co-CEO of NeXus Digital Group. "By pairing that capability with our AI strategy and implementation expertise, we're enabling organizations in high-science sectors to confidently move from experimentation to real-world execution-both faster, and smarter."

Initial joint offerings will be made available to select customers beginning July 2025, with a broader rollout planned for Q4 2025.

About 3cubed.ai

3cubed.ai is an agentic AI consulting firm specializing in automation workflows for highly regulated industries. Its proprietary platform enables end-to-end marketing and content automation - helping organizations streamline operations, reduce executional costs, and scale with confidence. With deep expertise in healthcare, life sciences, and advertising, 3cubed.ai has delivered measurable gains in insight generation, marketing efficiency and digital strategy for clients across the innovation economy. Learn more at https://3cubed.ai

About NeXus Digital Group

NeXus Digital Group helps small and mid-sized organizations unlock the full potential of AI through expert-led readiness assessments, strategy development and implementation services. With a focus on delivering high-impact, business-aligned outcomes, NeXus empowers clients to become future-ready through practical, scalable transformation initiatives that achieve ROI objectives. Visit www.NeXusdigitalgroup.net

