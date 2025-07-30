Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Projects $13.3 Million in Q2 2025 Revenue; July Revenue Signals Strong Acceleration of Scalable Infrastructure Platform

CEO Highlights Early Momentum in Intelligent Communications and Previews Upcoming Shareholder Update on Infrastructure Strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) ("Nixxy" or the "Company") today announced preliminary revenue projections for Q2 2025, alongside strong early revenue momentum for July and August, marking a robust start to the third quarter. The Company also announced plans to release a shareholder letter and business update outlining its accelerated strategic transformation. This communication will provide a high-level view into the infrastructure powering Nixxy's next phase of growth, while previewing the broader platform that underpins future commercial and enterprise-scale deployments.

For Q2 2025, based on internal system data and preliminary estimates, Nixxy forecasts revenue of approximately $13.3 million. The Company also expects to generate over $7.5 million in revenue for the month of July 2025 and $10 million in revenue for August 2025, reflecting continued momentum from commercial onboarding and increasing demand for intelligent voice and SMS infrastructure services.

"Our Q2 performance and strong July revenue demonstrate the accelerating demand for next generation communications infrastructure," said Mike Schmidt, CEO of Nixxy. "What we're building goes far beyond telecom. We are building a high-performance platform designed to scale rapidly and power intelligent infrastructure across industries. In the coming weeks, we'll share our broader vision for the future of enterprise grade systems and how this platform-first strategy is positioning Nixxy for sustained, high-margin growth. "Schmidt added: "We are executing a disciplined plan to deliver resilient, high-performance infrastructure at scale. Our strategy is rooted in long-term value creation, with a modular platform that enables rapid deployment, intelligent automation, and vertical scalability. As demand grows for secure and dynamic infrastructure, Nixxy is positioned to deliver durable innovation that drives value well beyond a single category."

As part of its ongoing transformation, Nixxy has realigned its operations to accelerate its evolution into an AI-driven communications and infrastructure platform. This includes streamlining internal systems, implementing targeted cost efficiency measures, and repositioning the organization to better serve rising enterprise demand for intelligent, scalable infrastructure. These changes are designed to enhance execution, support long-term growth, and enable faster innovation across current and future verticals.

This strategic foundation is already taking shape. Powered by a modular architecture and growing enterprise traction, Nixxy is building a scalable platform designed to support high-volume communications and unlock new, high-growth infrastructure categories. As demand accelerates for secure, AI native systems, Nixxy is advancing its role at the intersection of connectivity, compute, and automation. This positions Nixxy at the forefront of the AI infrastructure market, with clear pathways to expansion and value creation.

About Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) a technology company at the forefront of AI-powered business services, powering the next generation of intelligent services across telecom, healthcare, and enterprise markets. Anchored by its proprietary AI Infrastructure platform, Nixxy provides scalable, secure, and LLM-agnostic infrastructure for deploying private AI at scale. From global voice and messaging to AI-enhanced diagnostics, Nixxy delivers solutions where infrastructure, intelligence, and monetizable data converge. With a strategy focused on platform extensibility, data monetization, and data access models, Nixxy is building the foundation for the future of enterprise AI deployment and private data economy.

Filings and press releases can be found at http://www.nixxy.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including those regarding the Company's business strategy, future operations, acquisition strategy, financial position, potential growth, spin-out transactions, and market opportunities. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' and 'will,' or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Risk Factors

Investors should carefully consider the risks associated with the Company's business and the spin-out transaction described herein, including but not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the spin-out; the ability to successfully execute acquisitions and integrate acquired companies; the impact of technological changes on the Company's operations; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risk factors contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Preliminary Financial Information and Revenue Estimates. Any references in this press release to billing activity, platform usage, or forecasted revenues are unaudited, provisional, and derived solely from internal system data, telemetry, and operational logs. These figures do not constitute earned, invoiced, or collectible revenue and may not result in future cash flow. They are operational estimates provided solely for contextual and informational purposes.

The Company makes no representation that such activity will result in recognized revenue under GAAP or any applicable accounting standards. These internal models are based on usage metrics and port-level system outputs and, though supported by finalized contracts, invoicing, or payment, may not be recognized. As such, no assurance can be given that any portion of this activity will be billable, collected, or otherwise monetized. Investors should rely exclusively on the Company's audited financial statements and public filings with the SEC when evaluating its financial performance or making investment decisions.

