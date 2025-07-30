Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Elauwit Connection Inc., a national, managed services provider for multifamily and student housing markets, is excited to announce that it now provides its seamless connectivity services in 25 states across the U.S. Elauwit's connectivity solutions are based on smart, scalable networks that create new ways for owners to increase revenue in apartments and resident housing, while ensuring residents enjoy consistent, hassle-free internet access in their living spaces as well as across common areas.

In just two years, Elauwit has extended its presence into key, high-growth markets such as Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte and Florida, supported by a team of full-time employees and a national network of subcontractors.

"I am extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time," said Barry Rubens, Elauwit's chief executive officer. "Elauwit's rapid growth reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and providing best-in-class connectivity to all our customers. These services are highly sticky with both the housing owners and their residents, creating new revenue streams for housing owners while giving residents reliable services they need. Based on our proven value creation, we are now working with multiple owners to expand into additional properties in their portfolio and a growing number of new customers wanting to expand the services provided to their residents."

Elauwit's combination of fiber, ethernet and Wi-Fi technologies delivers speeds of up to 10 Gbps, with 99% uptime and responsive service. Residents benefit from seamless connectivity throughout their communities, and can stay connected throughout the property, no matter where they roam, including public areas such as pools, gyms, common areas and outdoor spaces.

Property owners benefit from services that attract and retain residents, as well as new revenue streams that improve the profitability and value of their communities.

"I am very excited for our continued growth plans in 2025 as we continue to reach more people in more communities," Rubens said. "What we have achieved thus far is just the beginning."

About Elauwit

Elauwit Connection is a national managed services provider delivering turnkey internet and connectivity solutions for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and revenue generation, Elauwit enables real estate owners' delivery of premium connectivity as a competitive advantage.

For more information on Elauwit Connection, visit elauwit.com.

Orange - States providing service

Blue - Future states for expansion

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11803/260580_9a3d11aa147ad8e9_001full.jpg

