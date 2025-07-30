New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Ambiq raises $96 million in IPO

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 30th

Equities are little changed early Wednesday after a delayed trade deal with China took the S&P 500 three tenths of a percent from its record. It was the first session of the last seven that the index didn't finish at an all-time high.

This afternoon, Americans will receive the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. The market is nearly certain rates will remain unchanged despite pressure from the White House to lower them.

Chipmaker Ambiq debuts at the NYSE today after raising $96 million in its IPO. Shares priced at $24 in an upsized deal. Ambiq will trade under the ticker symbol AMBQ.

Opening Bell

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) celebrates the launch of their new Power E*TRADE platform

