UNICO National Hosts Its Signature Convention in Fort Lauderdale, Honoring Italian American Excellence at Star-Studded Awards Gala

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / UNICO National, the largest Italian American service organization in the United States, is bringing the spirit of Eccellenza Italiana to Fort Lauderdale this week as it kicks off its 102nd Annual Convention-a vibrant celebration of culture, service, and leadership. The highly anticipated highlight: the Italian American Awards Gala this Saturday, August 2, proudly sponsored by Ellavoz Impact Capital and hosted by ESPN's charismatic NFL National Correspondent, Sal Paolantonio.

This red-carpet affair will shine a spotlight on two extraordinary Italian American leaders: Florida State Senator Jason Pizzo, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Public Service Leadership, and Fred Voccola, tech trailblazer and Vice Chairman of Kaseya, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Business Leadership.

Senator Jason Pizzo has emerged as one of Florida's most respected public servants. Representing 20 cities along the coast of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties-including Surfside, the site of the 2021 condominium collapse-Pizzo is being honored for his courageous leadership and relentless advocacy for job creation, housing, and food security. A principled problem solver, he epitomizes public service with purpose.

Fred Voccola, a visionary entrepreneur, business leader and co-founder of Kaseya, transformed the landscape of global cybersecurity and IT management. Under his leadership, Kaseya has skyrocketed to over $1.5 billion in annual revenue and grown to a global workforce of 5,000+. With 18 successful acquisitions and a reputation for innovation, Voccola helped establish Kaseya as one of the world's largest privately held software companies. Through the Cooper Voccola Family Foundation, he extended his impact far beyond the tech sector-supporting veterans, children, and animal welfare causes across the country.

"UNICO is proud to honor these two outstanding leaders," said Joseph Nasello, UNICO Executive Vice President. "Senator Pizzo leads with compassion and conviction-his work reflects the very best of our Italian American values. Fred Voccola is a game-changer in business and a generous humanitarian. Together, they exemplify the excellence we celebrate at UNICO."

The awards will be presented by distinguished community leaders: Robert Hutchins, CEO of Ellavoz Impact Capital, will present to Pizzo, and Commissioner Ross Licitra of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners will present to Voccola.

Convention Chairman Cav. Ralph Contini added, "We're incredibly grateful to our sponsors-Ellavoz Impact Capital, Larry Inserra, Joe Moglia, Fifth Element AI, and the Voccola Family-for making this year's gala unforgettable. UNICO is honored to count Pizzo and Voccola among previous recipients like ESPN Chairman James Pitaro, Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano, PSEG CEO Ralph LaRossa and sports legends Mario Andretti, Dan Marino and John Calipari."

Founded in 1922, UNICO National has grown into a cornerstone of Italian American service and philanthropy, awarding over $1 million annually in scholarships and charitable giving. From funding Alzheimer's and cancer research to supporting food banks, shelters, and mental health programs, UNICO continues to make a meaningful difference nationwide. The organization also thanks the Pizzo Family Foundation for its generous grant in support of UNICO's core mission to preserve and promote Italian American heritage and culture.

SOURCE: UNICO National

