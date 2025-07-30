Onit Elevates Jean Yang to Lead Community, Accelerate Customer-First Innovation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Onit, the global leader in AI-native legal operations and workflow automation, today announced that Jean Yang's role as Vice President of AI Transformation and Go-to-Market Strategy has been elevated to develop and lead Onit's new community for legal operations professionals where customers and prospects can learn, hone their craft, and drive shared success together.

"In today's fast-paced legal environment, learning from peers and understanding industry best practices is the best way for legal ops leaders to develop and sharpen their skills," said Michael?Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "Jean combines deep AI expertise with an innate ability to engage and connect with people. Her leadership in founding and expanding our community will create real-world value and help legal ops practitioners navigate this new era with the help of cutting-edge AI."

Jean's expanded remit includes:

Fostering peer-to-peer connections. Enabling all members of the greater legal operations community to connect with and learn from others as they grow their own careers, both virtually and in person.

Curating world-class resources for community members. From technical papers to tactical "how-to" guides, the community will be an indispensable hub for legal ops professionals.

Building an inclusive legal ops community. Launching both virtual forums and regional meetups where legal ops, contract, and compliance professionals can network, share best practices and influence future product design.

Driving AI adoption and transformation. Continuing to lead Onit's deep investments in AI transformation, solving critical customer problems in new and novel ways.

Amplifying customer voices. Creating structured feedback loops, from community events to exclusive advisory councils, that ensure Onit hears, learns from, and acts on customer needs.

One of the first projects Jean tackled in her new role is the creation of a new legal operations-focused community website embedded into Onit.com. The page is a collection of valuable resources, events, and knowledge articles to help legal ops leaders grow. It is live today at www.onit.com/community .

"AI isn't just a technology conversation; it's a deeply people-focused one," said Jean. "At Onit, we blend cutting-edge technology with the power of community to help individuals and organizations thrive. I could not be more excited to take on this new challenge to help our global customer base, and prospective customers, get even more value as they grow with us."

Since joining Onit in October 2020, Jean has served as VP and co-founder of the AI Center of Excellence. She has also played a crucial role in shaping the company's AI journey. Her leadership in launching landmark products like ReviewAI and driving generative AI strategies has solidified Onit's reputation as a pioneer in legal tech.

Before joining Onit, Jean had a successful career building businesses and solutions that improve how the law is practiced and accessed. Following working in a traditional law firm, she became the COO and VP of Legal Services at McCarthyFinch, a legal AI venture acquired by Onit. While there, she helped build the business from infancy to acquisition and led product and technology development. She was named Emerging ICT Leader of the Year at the CIO Awards.

About Onit

Onit is the global leader in AI-native legal operations solutions, transforming legal business processes with purpose-built technology. Onit streamlines workflows, optimizes operations, and addresses critical challenges in contract management, legal spend tracking, matter management, and compliance. Onit empowers over 3,000 customers, supported by 15 global partners, to work smarter - boosting productivity, reducing costs, and enhancing collaboration. Founded in 2009, Onit's comprehensive solutions - including enterprise legal management (ELM), contract lifecycle management (CLM), workflows, and services - continue to redefine legal technology, helping teams focus on what matters most.

SOURCE: Onit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onit-elevates-jean-yang-to-lead-community-accelerate-customer-fi-1054108