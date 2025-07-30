Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pace® Analytical: Pace and IAPMO to Hold Live Virtual Training on ASSE 12080 for Mastering Legionella Risk Management

Certified Expert-Led Training Instructs Water Safety and Management Professionals with Industry-Standard Qualifications for Legionella Control

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a division of Pace®, a science and technology company, is pleased to announce its Building Sciences business unit is partnering with IAPMO® to deliver a limited-seat, expert-led training session designed to support Legionella risk management professionals in the assessment, planning, and management of building water systems to prevent outbreaks.

pace logo

pace logo
pace analytical services full color logo

With the increasing health risks of Legionella and Legionnaires' disease, effective water management in buildings has never been more crucial. Federal and institutional standards are now mandating ASSE 12080 Certification for those involved in water safety. This expert-led training equips participants with essential knowledge and practical skills to anticipate and respond to Legionella risks, enabling them to better protect facility occupants.

Course Details:

  • Duration: 3 days (Zoom Virtual Classroom)

  • Available Dates: Sept. 16-18, 2025, and Dec. 9-11, 2025

  • Cost: $1899, which includes the ASSE Exam Fee (a $200 value), a Reference Book (a $350 value), and a PDF copy of the ASSE/IAPMO/ANSI Series 12000-2021 (valued at $60).

"This training builds on the pioneering legacy of Dr. Janet Stout to empower water treaters, infection preventionists, and water safety professionals to lead the fight against Legionnaires' disease using the most effective strategy: water management planning," said Dr. Abraham Cullom, Director of Water Safety & Management at Pace® and instructor of the course. "By focusing on practical risk assessments, targeted water management strategies, and effective sampling plans, we're helping create safer environments and protect the people who rely on them."

More information on trainings and registration can be found here.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

###

About Pace® Building Sciences
Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® People are committed to promoting environmental and public safety by advancing the science of microbiology for hospitals, pharmacies, water treatment providers, consultants, and more. Through our network of in-house labs, we provide sample analysis for bacteria and fungi for regulatory compliance and in adherence to industry standards such as USP 797. Learn how Pace® People are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

About IAPMO
IAPMO® is a global team of experts engaging industry and government for a safer built environment. We offer codes and standards including our flagship Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®) and Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC®), featuring our UPC and UMC certification marks, that serve as a consistent model for building professionals, manufacturers and researchers. Our deep expertise in codes and standards is applied to our rigorous product testing, certification and inspection services, professional development offerings, and policy and advocacy work. We also serve the market under specialty brands including The IAPMO Group, Construction Products Group, System Certifications Body and IWSH®, our nonprofit foundation. For more information, visit iapmo.org.

Contact Information
Pam Bednar
Marketing Director
pam.bednar@pacelabs.com
612-297-0651

Brooke Schwartzel
Brand & Communications Manager
brooke.schwartzel@pacelabs.com
612-656-2241

.

SOURCE: Pace® Analytical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pace-and-iapmo-to-hold-live-virtual-training-on-asse-12080-for-m-1054327

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.