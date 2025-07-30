Pace® Analytical: Pace and IAPMO to Hold Live Virtual Training on ASSE 12080 for Mastering Legionella Risk Management

Certified Expert-Led Training Instructs Water Safety and Management Professionals with Industry-Standard Qualifications for Legionella Control

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a division of Pace®, a science and technology company, is pleased to announce its Building Sciences business unit is partnering with IAPMO® to deliver a limited-seat, expert-led training session designed to support Legionella risk management professionals in the assessment, planning, and management of building water systems to prevent outbreaks.

pace logo

pace analytical services full color logo

With the increasing health risks of Legionella and Legionnaires' disease, effective water management in buildings has never been more crucial. Federal and institutional standards are now mandating ASSE 12080 Certification for those involved in water safety. This expert-led training equips participants with essential knowledge and practical skills to anticipate and respond to Legionella risks, enabling them to better protect facility occupants.

Course Details:

Duration: 3 days (Zoom Virtual Classroom)

Available Dates: Sept. 16-18, 2025, and Dec. 9-11, 2025

Cost: $1899, which includes the ASSE Exam Fee (a $200 value), a Reference Book (a $350 value), and a PDF copy of the ASSE/IAPMO/ANSI Series 12000-2021 (valued at $60).

"This training builds on the pioneering legacy of Dr. Janet Stout to empower water treaters, infection preventionists, and water safety professionals to lead the fight against Legionnaires' disease using the most effective strategy: water management planning," said Dr. Abraham Cullom, Director of Water Safety & Management at Pace® and instructor of the course. "By focusing on practical risk assessments, targeted water management strategies, and effective sampling plans, we're helping create safer environments and protect the people who rely on them."

More information on trainings and registration can be found here.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

###

About Pace® Building Sciences

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® People are committed to promoting environmental and public safety by advancing the science of microbiology for hospitals, pharmacies, water treatment providers, consultants, and more. Through our network of in-house labs, we provide sample analysis for bacteria and fungi for regulatory compliance and in adherence to industry standards such as USP 797. Learn how Pace® People are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

About IAPMO

IAPMO® is a global team of experts engaging industry and government for a safer built environment. We offer codes and standards including our flagship Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®) and Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC®), featuring our UPC and UMC certification marks, that serve as a consistent model for building professionals, manufacturers and researchers. Our deep expertise in codes and standards is applied to our rigorous product testing, certification and inspection services, professional development offerings, and policy and advocacy work. We also serve the market under specialty brands including The IAPMO Group, Construction Products Group, System Certifications Body and IWSH®, our nonprofit foundation. For more information, visit iapmo.org.

Contact Information

Pam Bednar

Marketing Director

pam.bednar@pacelabs.com

612-297-0651

Brooke Schwartzel

Brand & Communications Manager

brooke.schwartzel@pacelabs.com

612-656-2241

SOURCE: Pace® Analytical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pace-and-iapmo-to-hold-live-virtual-training-on-asse-12080-for-m-1054327