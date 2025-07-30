ITR Concession Company LLC: ITRCC Continues Work on Push 4.0

NIGHTTIME DETOURS TO BE PUT IN PLACE

ELKHART, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC), the operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), is continuing work on the PUSH 4.0 (Pavement Upgrade for a Superior Highway) project.

As work on this project continues, there will be nighttime detours starting August 10th and lasting through August 16th.

These detours are needed so crews can repair the bridge that carries I-80/90 over I-69 and repave the ramps at the interchange. Single lane closures will also occur on I-69 from mile marker 356-357 so workers can safely do repairs on the overhead bridge.

Interchange ramps will be closed, and detours will be in effect, nightly from 7pm-8am. Pre-activities to prepare the ramps for closure will begin just before the closure takes place.

Nightly ramp closures are as follows:

August 10 th - Ramp from SR 120 to the Indiana Toll Road

August 11 th - Ramp from I-69 southbound to the Indiana Toll Road

August 12 th - Ramp from the Indiana Toll Road to I-69 southbound and Old SR 27

August 13 th - Westbound Indiana Toll Road ramp to Exit 144

August 14 th - Ramp from the Angola Toll Plaza to eastbound Indiana Toll Road

August 15 th - Ramp from the Angola Toll Plaza to westbound Indiana Toll Road

August 16 th - Ramp from I-69 northbound to the Indiana Toll Road

August 16 th - Ramp from the Indiana Toll Road to I-69 northbound

August 16th - Eastbound Indiana Toll Road ramp to Exit 144

Detours will be in effect during these ramp closures. Eastbound Indiana Toll Road motorists should follow SR 9 to US 20 eastbound, then take I-69 north to the Indiana Toll Road. Westbound Indiana Toll Road motorists should follow SR 9 to US 20 westbound, then take I-69 south to the Indiana Toll Road.

Single lane closures on I-69, currently in place, from mile markers 356-357 will remain in effect at all times of the day.

The PUSH 4.0 project includes extensive rehabilitation work along the stretch of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR) from mile marker 123 - 157, spanning through Howe, IN to the Ohio state line.

"We ask that the traveling public drive with caution through this area," said an Executive. "This work puts us one step closer to completing improvements on this critical piece of infrastructure in the region."

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITRCC responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile ITR. Headquartered in Elkhart, the ITR spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the ITR serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

For current traffic and construction updates, visit www.indianatollroad.org or follow @IndianaTollRoad on Facebook or X (Twitter).

