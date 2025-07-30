Anzeige
Uncorrelated Capital Launches with $53M in Funding for Litigation Finance

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Uncorrelated Capital, a new alternative asset investment firm focused on litigation finance and other uncorrelated investment strategies, closed $53 million in funding from a leading private credit fund and one of the nation's premier plaintiff law firms.

"Litigation finance is one of the most exciting asset classes in the world," founder Miles Cole said. "We align incentives by investing alongside law firms as partners, rather than lending to them, to drive better outcomes for plaintiffs."

Uncorrelated is investing in uncorrelated opportunities and has already deployed tens of millions of dollars into thousands of legal claims, including high-profile litigations such as Camp Lejeune.

"Coming from the technology industry, I was shocked by how little software had touched litigation finance," added Cole. "We're building the tooling, systems, and infrastructure to further modernize this asset class. Litigation is just the beginning."

About Uncorrelated Capital

Uncorrelated Capital is an alternative asset investment firm focused on building long-term investments in the world's most uncorrelated return streams, beginning with litigation finance. The firm partners with leading plaintiff-side law firms to invest in legal claims where outcomes can be improved through better alignment of incentives and long-term capital. Uncorrelated's broader investment thesis targets niche, uncorrelated opportunities that largely behave independently of a variety of factors including interest rates, equity markets, or macroeconomic cycles, offering exposure to true alternative return streams.

Founded by Miles Cole, a serial entrepreneur who previously founded two venture-backed companies in the medical robotics and fintech sectors, Uncorrelated approaches litigation finance with a long-term, partnership-oriented focus built on alignment of incentives.

Leveraging Cole's background in technology and venture capital, the firm plans to apply a data-driven, software-first strategy to a sector that has historically been underserved by technology.

To Learn More: Visit www.uncorrelated.capital or email info@uncorrelated.capital.

Media Contact: media@uncorrelated.capital.

SOURCE: Uncorrelated Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/uncorrelated-capital-launches-with-53m-in-funding-for-litigation-1054388

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
