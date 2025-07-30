Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consero Global Awarded 2025 Great Place to Work Certification

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Consero?Global, the leader in Finance as a Service (FaaS), is proud to announce it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in India for 2025. The recognition follows independent survey feedback from more than 1,600 India-based employees, underscoring a culture of trust, growth, and innovation.?

"Our people are our advantage," said David?Sawatzky, Chief Executive Officer of Consero. "The India team's passion and expertise position us as the strategic partner our clients count on. When we innovate, our clients get faster insight, actionable data, and the headspace to create value. This award validates what I see every day: a strong culture drives client success."

Consero's Bengaluru hub anchors global service delivery, where finance, technology and client-success professionals drive accuracy and speed across Consero's client base. The certification reaffirms Consero's commitment to continuous development, transparent communication, and well-being programs that empower every employee to thrive.?

About Consero

Consero Global, backed by BV Investment Partners, disrupts how Investment Managers and PE/VC-backed software, professional services, healthcare firms, and nonprofit organizations build and scale their finance departments. Consero's FaaS model combines AI-enabled technology, processes, and people that deliver precise financial visibility, operational scalability, and a lower, more predictable cost structure. Request a meeting for a tailored roadmap for your organization.

Contact Information

Bridget Howard
VP of Marketing
bridget@conseroglobal.com
5122774443

.

SOURCE: Consero



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/consero-global-awarded-2025-great-place-to-work-certification-1054456

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
