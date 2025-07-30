AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Consero?Global, the leader in Finance as a Service (FaaS), is proud to announce it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in India for 2025. The recognition follows independent survey feedback from more than 1,600 India-based employees, underscoring a culture of trust, growth, and innovation.?

"Our people are our advantage," said David?Sawatzky, Chief Executive Officer of Consero. "The India team's passion and expertise position us as the strategic partner our clients count on. When we innovate, our clients get faster insight, actionable data, and the headspace to create value. This award validates what I see every day: a strong culture drives client success."

Consero's Bengaluru hub anchors global service delivery, where finance, technology and client-success professionals drive accuracy and speed across Consero's client base. The certification reaffirms Consero's commitment to continuous development, transparent communication, and well-being programs that empower every employee to thrive.?

SOURCE: Consero

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/consero-global-awarded-2025-great-place-to-work-certification-1054456