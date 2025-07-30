Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Date for Its 2025 Second Quarter Earnings and Details for the Earnings Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) anticipates issuing its second quarter earnings results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-343-4849 (passcode 83364) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9848 (passcode 83364). Audio replay will be available until August 21, 2025, by dialing 1-800-839-2385 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7203. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company's investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the Baltimore-Washington-Northern Virginia area; demand for apartments in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

200 W. Forsyth Street, 7th Floor, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Contact:

Matthew C. McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
(904) 858-9100

SOURCE: FRP Holdings, Inc.



