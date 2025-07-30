Literacy Path: RTI-as-a-Service: What Response to Intervention Was Meant to Be

An industry-first platform that transforms RTI from a burden into a breakthrough for schools.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Literacy Path introduces RTI-as-a-Service (RaaS) - the first platform to seamlessly unify technology, instructional strategies, cognitive science, and content for reading intervention.

Response to Intervention (RTI) was created to help struggling students early. But today's systems are fragmented and outdated, overwhelming teachers with disconnected tools and manual tasks. Literacy Path simplifies this with a single platform that intelligently integrates support in the background, so teachers can focus on what they do best: teaching.

Introducing RaaS

While teachers teach, RaaS runs silently behind the scenes, identifying struggling readers before they fall behind, delivering the right support at the right moment, and continuously adapting based on what works best for each student.



It's targeted support, perfected.

"When we reimagined RTI, we saw that it was built on layers that had always worked in isolation - technology, content, instructional strategy, and cognitive science," said Dr. Judy Zimny, Chief Academic Officer of Literacy Path. "We brought them together into one unified ecosystem. That idea became RTI-as-a-Service - or RaaS."

"With RaaS, we've created true synergy between technology, cognitive science, and instructional best practices," said Bhargav Bachina, Chief Technology Officer of Literacy Path. "When these elements work in harmony, the result is a powerful new way to support educators and accelerate student growth."

The Breakthrough

Effortless - Runs automatically in the background.

Brilliant - Learns and adapts with every interaction.

Invisible - Seamlessly woven into what teachers already do.

Personal - Tailored to each student's unique needs.

Simplicity that feels like magic.

For Students: Support that feels personal. Practice that builds confidence.

For Teachers: Insight that drives action.

For Schools: Reading outcomes that improve. Support that scales.

And we're just getting started. Upcoming advances in metacognition and motivation will help students not only read better, but understand how they learn - and why it matters.

Designed in Texas. Built for Excellence.

TEKs-aligned (Grades 2-5)

English and Spanish

No setup. No disruption.

Created by educators who refused to accept "that's just how it is."

Early Access

We're inviting a select number of visionary districts to experience RTI-as-a-Service (RaaS) first.

Request early access: Apply here

Expansion nationwide begins early this fall.

About Literacy Path

Literacy Path is redefining reading support with RTI-as-a-Service (RaaS) - a unified support platform where technology, cognitive science, content, and instructional best practices work in perfect sync. Built for grades 2-5, it's the simplest, smartest way for districts to accelerate growth.

www.literacypath.io

Media Contact

Ali Zari

Founder & CEO, Literacy Path

azari@literacypath.io

(469)-662-9545

www.literacypath.io

