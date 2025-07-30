Fluence's latest lighting solution delivers higher wattages and greater efficiencies for cannabis growers

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis production, is introducing the latest fixture in its VYPR top light series: VYPR 4.

The low-profile luminaire features a fully sealed, triple-protected design with Fluence's PhysioSpec BROAD R4 and R8 spectra, three wattage options (400w, 600w and 800w) and a wide-beam optic that delivers improved uniformity.

"VYPR 4 is designed for versatility," said Michiel van Dam, president of Signify's Agricultural Lighting business unit. "The fixture delivers higher wattage output while significantly improving efficiency to help growers manage their operating costs. Every cannabis cultivator has specific performance goals for their crops, whether they're looking for high yields, greater consistency or unique plant expressions. VYPR 4 is built to support each grower's unique needs and applications."

VYPR 4 is lightweight and features an easily mounted power supply, allowing for swift installation and simpler ongoing maintenance. The new fixture is also designed with improved protection and easier cleanability to better withstand harsh elements found in greenhouse and indoor cultivation environments.

VYPR 4 features a photon flux up to 2,290 µmol/s and efficiency up to 2.8 µmol/J in Fluence's BROAD R4 spectrum and a photon flux up to 2,660 µmol/s and efficiency up to 3.3 µmol/J in its R8 spectrum. Growers can also combine VYPR 4 with Fluence's Wireless Flex Dimming technology, which offers precise dimming control to maximize plant yield-boosting the potential for profitability-while reducing operating costs even further.

To learn more about VYPR 4 or to speak to a Fluence horticulture specialist about your cultivation strategy, visit www.fluence-led.com.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market, committed to enabling more efficient crop production for the world's top greenhouse and indoor growers. Fluence, part of Signify's Agricultural Lighting division, operates in Austin, Texas (Americas) and Eindhoven, Netherlands (EMEA). For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.

