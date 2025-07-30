Historic Hotels Worldwide, a prestigious program that recognizes and celebrates authentic historic hotels around the world, is pleased to announce The 2025 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Most Historic Bars and Lounges list. This collection of 25 bars and lounges in historic hotels tells a global story of how hotels provide spaces for guests to gather, socialize, and connect, while enjoying a handcrafted drink and a unique cultural experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250730890198/en/

Long Bar at Raffles Singapore (1887) Singapore. Credit: Historic Hotels Worldwide and Raffles Singapore.

Geographically, bars and lounges located in countries with a strong pub or cocktail culture, or ones heavily influenced by these cultures, are heavily represented on this list. Drinking culture is deeply ingrained in the social fabric of both the United Kingdom and Germany, where a third of the bars included on this list are located. Many of the venues described in this list are hidden gems, although several famous establishments like the American Bar at The Savoy London (1889) and the Long Bar at Raffles Singapore (1887) were clear choices for inclusion on this list. But whether well-known or well-kept secret, the historic bars and lounges selected for this list preserve their original architecture, accented by interior design, and historic ambiance, making for a more complete historic experience for guests. The owners and managers of these hotels invest in their preservation, and the bartenders and mixologists know the cultural legacy that they uphold with every glass that they pour. Because of the people behind these historic hotels, today, cultural and heritage travelers can experience these unique destination bars and lounges.

For more information, please visit HistoricHotels.org and sign up for the Discover Explore newsletter to stay up to date on new member hotels and offers.

Castlemartyr Resort (1210) Cork, County Cork, Ireland

Knights Bar

At the heart of Castlemartyr Resort's 18th-century Manor House is the historic Knights Bar. The historic bar is aptly named, as the historic castle complex was built by the Knights Templar in 1210. To truly appreciate the space, guests should look up. The Knights Bar ceiling showcases a stunning Rococo-style design installed by the Lafranchini brothers in the 18th century. These Swiss decorators became famous in Ireland for their distinctive Rococo-style stucco ceiling and wall designs that can be seen in grand mansions throughout Ireland to this day. Rococo style is an exceptionally ornamental and dramatic style of architecture, art, and decoration. The style combines asymmetry, curving scrolls, gilding, white and pastel colors, sculpted molding, and trompe-l'œil frescoes to create surprise and drama. The space has welcomed many visitors over the years, as it was first used as a ballroom for the Boyle Family in the 1800s, and later as a chapel for the daily Mass by the Carmelite Order, who owned the Manor House in the early 1900s. Today, Knights Bar is an elegant, classical locale to enjoy a beverage-from cocktails to Afternoon Tea-in the historic ambiance. Knights Bar is a stylish choice for enjoying a relaxing drink, elegantly providing a warm and intimate atmosphere for guests. Castlemartyr Resort was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2022.

Hacienda de los Santos (1710) Alamos, Sonora, México

Cantina de Zapata

Family-owned and operated, Hacienda de los Santos is a historic resort encompassing three restored Colonial-style mansions, as well as a sugar mill that dates to the 17th century. The space that Cantina de Zapata at Hacienda de los Santos now occupies was originally part of the estate's early operation as a sugar mill. In 1999, the sugar mill was converted into a cantina for the resort. The bar top and space behind the bar date to the 19th century and originated in Cuernavaca, Mexico, and were disassembled down to the smallest piece and then reassembled at Hacienda de los Santos. The style of the cantina might best be described as "Old Mexico," deeply authentic yet crafted for today's travelers. According to the owner, families travel great distances to show their children the history that is displayed within Hacienda de los Santos's cantina, and a rancher from the United States once remarked that "this cantina is my favorite bar in the world." The memorabilia throughout the cantina are a feast for the eyes of any first-time visitor. Many early firearms, chaps, swords, and other historic memorabilia adorn the walls, including more than 200 inlaid silver spurs of Mexican origin. Among the memorabilia, the hotel owner's most prized historic photograph is displayed in the cantina. The photo depicts Mexican General Álvaro Obregón standing with Pancho Villa, U.S. General John J. Pershing, and a young 1st Lt. George S. Patton, standing on the bridge in El Paso. The photo was given to the hotel's owner by Obregón's grandson, who celebrated his 93rd birthday at the hotel. (The cantina was recently included on The 2025 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide® Most Magnificent Art Collections list for its décor.) The cantina offers a wide range of spirits, including 200 Tequila labels. The Margarita is the bar's most popular cocktail, made with fresh Mexican limes, a large shot of Blanco Tequila, Controy, sweetener, and plenty of ice. Hacienda de los Santos was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015.

Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden (1713) Dresden, Germany

Bar 1705

Built in the early-18th century by a Saxon king, and located in Dresden's historic city center, Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden is a beautiful combination of historic palace architecture and contemporary elegance. Bar 1705 is named after the year the original palace was commissioned, but the bar's ambiance evokes the sophistication of the 1920s, a bold nod to the spirit of the Prohibition Era in the United States. Inspired by iconic venues such as the Oak Room in New York City, the bar combines rich wood paneling, Art Deco-style details, and intimate lighting to create a refined, yet lively, atmosphere, with live music on select nights. Deep red leather seating and dark wood finishes set the tone for an elegant experience. Friendly and creative bartenders are eager to serve original cocktails inspired by the Roaring Twenties, or a guest's favorite classic cocktail. During the warmer months, guests can also enjoy their drinks in the peaceful inner courtyard of the Taschenbergpalais, making Bar 1705 a year-round destination for connoisseurs and curious explorers alike. Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017 and dates to 1713.

Hotel Château Gütsch(1859) Lucerne, Switzerland

American Bar

High above Lucerne, Switzerland, the American Bar at historic Hotel Château Gütsch invites guests to enjoy creative cocktails in a 19th-century castle, with sweeping views over Lake Lucerne and the Alps. Signature drinks like the Gütsch Spritz and Yoda's Fav reflect a playful, yet refined cocktail menu crafted with regional flair. The interior design of the American Bar elevates the spirit of the Belle Époque, in harmony with the historic character of the hotel. Throughout the public areas within the American Bar, historic photographs and details offer guests glimpses into the past. The bar's serene, elegant setting makes it a favorite among cultural travelers, who appreciate the timeless atmosphere, quality drinks, and one of the most iconic views in Switzerland. The fairytale castle was built in 1859 and, while the interior has been tastefully modernized, the setting remains steeped in history. The château has long been a landmark in the region, attracting writers, artists, and dignitaries for generations. The American Bar offers a variety of signature cocktails, each crafted with regional ingredients and a flair for storytelling. The American Bar is not just a place to enjoy a drink-it is a place for guests to enjoy spectacular views, surrounded by castle walls and Alpine skies. For cultural travelers seeking authenticity and elegance, the American Bar is a must-visit destination. Hotel Château Gütsch was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2024 and dates to 1859.

Britannia Hotel(1870) Trondheim, Norway

Britannia Bar

Set in the historically and culturally significant city of Trondheim, Norway, Britannia Hotel boasts an impressive history, with connections to polar expeditions, meetings that helped plan Norway's independence, and royal receptions. Britannia Bar opened in the early 1960s and the new bar became a cornerstone of the hotel's social life. By the late 1980s, the hotel expanded its lobby area and relocated Britannia Bar upstairs to its current location. The historic basement space was transformed into Pianobaren, a vibrant piano bar featuring live music and dancing, while the new Britannia Bar became a more refined, cocktail focused lounge with private adjoining salons. Both Britannia Bar and Pianobaren became legendary venues in Trondheim, each with its own atmosphere and loyal following. (Fun fact: the current mayor of Trondheim, Kent Ranum, once worked as a bartender in Pianobaren during the 1990s.) Today, Britannia Bar is the perfect retreat after a long day of exploring-and sets the standard when it comes to cocktails. The hotel's artistic signature cocktails reflect the history of Britannia Hotel through a series of unique portraits and flavors. The Executive Bar Manager at Britannia Bar, Øyvind Lindgjerdet, developed a series of signature cocktails inspired by art and history. Individuals who played important roles in establishing and operating the hotel in its early days are honored with a signature cocktail, paired on the menu with a short biography and a portrait painted by Lindgjerdet. Explore all of Britannia Bar's Portraits of Britannia cocktails here. The bar was also recognized in 2025 as the recipient of the Best Cocktail Bar, Best Cocktail Menu, and Best Bartender in Norway by the Bartenders' Choice Awards. Britannia Hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2024 and dates to 1870.

Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor (1886) Luxor, Egypt

Victorian Lounge

Nestled within the legendary Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor, the Victorian Lounge is a tribute to the grandeur of 19th-century Egypt and the Golden Age of European exploration. Since 1886, this historic salon has welcomed luminaries from around the world-including royalty, aristocrats, and famed archaeologists, like Lord Carnarvon and Howard Carter, who once roamed the halls during the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb. With its soaring ceilings, gilded mirrors, and plush period furnishings, the lounge retains much of its original charm. Guests can relax in refined tranquility beneath glittering chandeliers while enjoying views of the hotel's beautifully manicured Royal Gardens-a tranquil haven where kings and queens once strolled. The soft melodies from the grand piano, often played during Afternoon Tea or evening cocktails, add to the timeless atmosphere and sense of place. The lounge's signature cocktail, Tutankhamun's Elixir, is a fragrant blend of hibiscus tea, date syrup, fresh lime, and mint-a nod to Egypt's botanical heritage and a tribute to its most famous pharaoh. Crafted in the 1950s by a bartender inspired by Luxor's mystique, it remains a guest favorite today. Whether enjoying Afternoon Tea, a quiet cocktail, or just simply soaking in the ambiance, visitors are invited to step back in time and experience the elegance and mystery that have defined the Winter Palace for more than a century. Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2014.

Raffles Singapore(1887) Singapore

Long Bar

The world-famous Long Bar at Raffles Singapore is home to the Singapore Sling, widely regarded as the national drink of Singapore. The hotel opened in 1887, when the Sarkies Brothers acquired the building for the development of a luxury hotel in Singapore, and the hotel became one of the most sought-after destinations in Southeast Asia. The Singapore Sling was first created in 1915 by Raffles Singapore bartender Ngiam Tong Boon. A gin-based cocktail, the Singapore Sling also contains pineapple juice, lime juice, curaçao, and Bénédictine. Grenadine and cherry liqueur give the cocktail its signature pink hue. When the hotel bar opened in the early-20th century, it was common to see gentlemen nursing glasses of gin or whiskey, but it was not socially acceptable for women to do so. Women were expected to stick to juices and teas-including the hotel's iconic Afternoon Tea. Inspired by the women who wanted a hard drink, bartender Ngiam Tong Boon created a cocktail that looks like plain fruit juice, but is infused with gin and liqueurs. He made the beverage pink to give it a feminine flair which, together with the clear alcohol, led guests to think that it was a socially acceptable drink for women. Of course, today, guests can choose to order the drink simply because it is delicious-or select another fantastic option from the Long Bar's cocktail menu. Raffles Singapore was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018.

The Savoy London(1889) London, England, United Kingdom

American Bar

The American Bar at The Savoy London is a true icon in the world of hospitality, renowned as the longest continually operating cocktail bar in London. For more than 130 years, the American Bar has hosted an extraordinary roster of guests, including Winston Churchill, Ernest Hemingway, and Marilyn Monroe, each drawn to the American Bar by its legendary cocktails and timeless elegance. Reportedly, the first cocktail that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin consumed after returning to Earth following the Apollo 11 moon landing was created by Joe Gilmore, the head bartender at the American Bar, who sent a flask of the cocktail to NASA. The American Bar's history is woven into the very fabric of cocktail culture: Ada "Coley" Coleman, the American Bar's pioneering head bartender, invented the celebrated Hanky Panky here, while her successor, Harry Craddock, compiled The Savoy Cocktail Book, which remains a bartender's bible to this day. The American Bar's Art Deco-style interior, adorned with historic photographs and memorabilia, evokes a sense of glamour and intimacy, while live piano music and immaculately dressed bartenders in white jackets preserve the classic charm of this iconic bar. Today, the new Liquid Moments menu is a tribute to The Savoy's remarkable legacy, transforming key moments from the hotel's history into a collection of 17 signature cocktails. Each drink is inspired by a story or person that has shaped the narrative of the hotel. For example, Tea O'Clock pays homage to The Savoy's famed Afternoon Tea tradition, blending vodka, Lillet Blanc, and strawberries with an Afternoon Tea blend-a nod to over a century of elegant gatherings. A Yeoman's Toast refers to the Tower of London's Beefeaters, while New Heights commemorates the hotel's installation of London's first electric elevator; the salt used to ferment the blackberries pays homage to the smelling salts that guests were given as a fainting precaution when using the hotel's "Ascending Room." With every cocktail, guests are invited to savor not just a drink, but a liquid moment-a taste of the stories, innovations, and personalities that have defined The Savoy and the American Bar for generations. The Savoy London was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011 and dates to 1889.

Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac(1893) Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

1608 Bar

Named for the year that Quebec City was founded, 1608 Bar offers one of the largest varieties of top Quebec cheeses in Canada, coupled with the top wine selections that the world has to offer. Overlooking the St. Lawrence River, the 1608 Bar showcases one of the province's most stunning views. Inside, the room is lit by a sparkling handcrafted chandelier, which illuminates the circular brass bar and marble countertop. Old Quebec City's 1608 Bar offers guests tranquil, timeless elegance in which to savor regional charcuterie and cheeses and gourmet light bites. Guests can sit at the sleek bar or cozy up by the inviting fireplace. Although the 1608 Bar is a recent addition to Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac, the bar is located in a historic lounge space with an original wood-paneled ceiling. The interior designer was inspired by the heritage of the space to create a unique destination bar that feels like a clock stopped in time; guests can see a Canada goose frozen mid-flight in a corner of the bar. The lounge's original bookshelves and leather sofas allude to its former role as a quiet reading and writing room for guests. Wine lovers should make 1608 Bar a drink stop on their way to or from the hotel's signature restaurant, Champlain, which has a phenomenal wine collection and has received Wine Spectator's "Best of" Award of Excellence annually since 2016. Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012 and dates to 1893.

Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten(1897) Hamburg, Germany

Jahreszeiten Bar

Tucked beside the grand entrance of the historic Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten, the iconic Jahreszeiten Bar is not only Hamburg's smallest bar, but is also one of its most storied. Located in what was once the private office of the hotel's founder, Friedrich Haerlin, the bar exudes turn-of-the-century elegance. Original vintage Rolls-Royce leather seats invite guests into a space of refined intimacy, while the sweeping mahogany counters and antique mirrored shelves recall a bygone era of European glamour. Among the architectural and interior design highlights of the Jahreszeiten Bar is the two-story design, with views over the Inner Alster Lake, and a bespoke gallery cabinet containing some of the rarest single malt whiskeys in the world-each bottle is a collector's item, with a story. Visitors should take a moment to look for the wooden pineapple, which has been discreetly placed in the bar. In fact, the pineapple motif can be found throughout the hotel, which is a traditional symbol of hospitality. A longstanding commitment to hospitality is a tradition at the hotel. The beverage manager at Jahreszeiten Bar, Enrico Wilhelm, is a master bartender with over 20 years of service, who curates not just drinks, but unforgettable memories. From the cocktail menu, guests can enjoy more than 70 carefully selected whiskeys and 25 gins, many of which are historic or limited-edition bottlings. Classic cocktails are served with precision, and occasionally, stories of visiting dignitaries or local legends fill the air-making each visit feel like stepping into a living piece of Hamburg's hospitality history. Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2023 and dates to 1897.

Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan (1899) Aswan, Egypt

The Bar

Set within the timeless grandeur of Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan's historic palace wing, The Bar is a cultural landmark in its own right-where travelers, writers, royalty, and diplomats in Aswan, Egypt, have gathered for more than a century. It was here that Agatha Christie sipped cocktails while writing Death on the Nile (1937), and where Winston Churchill paused for moments of quiet reflection. The Bar's heritage is steeped in such moments, serving as a backdrop for conversations that shaped both literature and politics. The Bar's signature drink, the Nubian Sunset, is a vibrant blend of hibiscus syrup, date purée, fresh lemon juice, and a hint of gin-crafted in honor of the local landscape and first introduced by a veteran bartender seeking to capture the essence of twilight over the Nile. The Bar retains original Edwardian design features, from hand-carved wood paneling and antique mirrors to the art-lined walls and arched windows overlooking the Nile. The ambiance of The Bar is refined and elegant, where Moorish and Victorian design influences enhance the rich textures, soft lighting, and the quiet sophistication of The Bar. The Bar offers more than just a drink-The Bar invites guests to relive the Golden Age of travel, to walk in the footsteps of legends, and to become a part of a story that is still unfolding, in one of Egypt's most iconic settings. Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2014 and dates to 1899.

The Caledonian Edinburgh (1903) Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom

The Court

Drinks at The Court inside The Caledonian Edinburgh take guests on a journey through time, to an era when this historic Scottish hotel was a stop on the Caledonian Railway. This historic bar embodies the history and character of its rich past, combining vintage luxury and Midcentury Modern-style design elements. The Court is brimming with railway-era memorabilia and architecture, thoughtfully preserved over the past 120 years. The sandstone archways leading to The Court were once the hotel's direct entry to the railroad station's concourse and ticket office. Within the bar, guests can discover artifacts like the hotel's Roll of Honour, a historic document listing the names of seventy Caledonian Station Hotel employees who fought in World War I. Discovered by the hotel's concierge team in 2015, the Roll of Honour has hung in The Court ever since. Guests can enjoy this history, as well as a traditional bar experience. Renovated in 2024, The Court features a grand cocktail bar, exceptional all-day dining, as well as a patisserie, lounge, and live music, ranging from jazz to harp music, depending on the time of day. The Caledonian Edinburgh was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018 and dates to 1903.

Raffles London at The OWO (1906) London, England, United Kingdom

The Spy Bar

Deep underground, in the clandestine depths of the luxurious Raffles London at The OWO, The Spy Bar offers a unique experience worthy of the historic building's espionage past. "OWO" refers to the Old War Office, once the primary headquarters for the influential British War Office, and the epicenter of British intelligence and military strategy in the early-20th century. The Spy Bar is a subterranean speakeasy hidden away from the rest of the hotel. This atmospheric cocktail bar serves intoxicating drinks with a dash of mystery. One can almost imagine James Bond being a patron of The Spy Bar-in fact, author Ian Fleming was very familiar with rooms #006 and #007, where The Spy Bar is now located, when he worked in the building for the British Naval Intelligence Division during World War II. The entrance lobby to The Spy Bar was once a guard room, and other rooms along this corridor were used for briefing, debriefing and interrogating spies who were working behind enemy lines in occupied Europe during the Second World War. The bar's signature drink is the crisp Vesper Martini, la Casino Royale, and the bar is stocked with bottles inspired by the fictional spy. Mounted on the wall behind the backbar is half an Aston Martin DB5, an ode to British craftsmanship, timeless design, and secrecy. The bar sustains its secretive and exclusive allure in large part through its no-photography policy, and is only accessible by request. The bar hosts monthly takeovers with renowned international bars and features a DJ for weekly Vinyl Nights on Thursdays, enhancing the multisensory experience. Raffles London at The OWO was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2023 and dates to 1906.

The Grand York (1906) York, England, United Kingdom

The 1906 Bar

Guests at The Grand York, a historic former North Eastern Railway administrative building in York, England, can sink into one of The 1906 Bar's comfortable lounge chairs and allow its expert bartenders to serve a fantastic menu of drinks, from classic and signature cocktails, to a collection of premium spirits and whiskeys. The Grand York's whiskey collection has favorite labels from Scotland, Wales, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. Located in Yorkshire, The 1906 Bar also serves a variety of quality lagers and the region's finest ales. Reminiscent of luxury clubs, and named for the year that the building opened, The 1906 Bar boasts high-backed leather chairs and loungers in front of palatial fireplaces. On Friday and Saturday evenings, The 1906 Bar becomes energized by live music. Guests can see evidence of the hotel's historic past through details around the bar and hotel. Guests can look for the honeybee motif and green tile in the lobby, as well as the color choices throughout-including in the bar-which reflect the colors and symbols used by the North Eastern Railway: reddish brown and cream buff. Combining history and heritage, The Grand York is a luxurious choice for a stay in York, and The 1906 Bar offers guests a place to relax after a day of sightseeing. The Grand York was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018 and dates to 1906.

Villa Copenhagen(1912) Copenhagen, Denmark

T37

Located in what once was the Central Post Telegraph Head Office in Copenhagen, Denmark, today, Villa Copenhagen offers luxurious and unique accommodations in the heart of the ancient Nordic city. The hotel's T37 bar is a popular spot for both locals to enjoy afterwork drinks, and for travelers to relax after a day spent exploring around the city. "T37" was used as a secret code for social events taking place in the room, where postal workers at the central post office would gather, surrounded by letters and packages. The entrance to the bar is original to the central post office. Visitors will notice that the entrance is unusually tall and wide; this is because horse-drawn carriages would have to fit through the entrance to pick up the mail to be delivered around the city. Hanging from the ceiling around the bar area, visitors can see satchel straps from post bags. T37 exudes sophistication and elegance, and its historic heritage is evident in both its drinks and distinctive ambiance. The bold color scheme honors the bar's past, while creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere for visitors to relax with a refreshing drink. Villa Copenhagen was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2019 and dates to 1912.

Rosewood London(1914) London, England, United Kingdom

Scarfes Bar

Scarfes Bar, located inside the luxurious Rosewood London in Holborn, is a sophisticated cocktail lounge that blends British heritage with contemporary flair. Scarfes Bar opened in 2013 and is named after the English satirical cartoonist and illustrator, Gerald Scarfe. Since the 1960s, Scarfe's work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Sunday Times, and even on the album cover of Pink Floyd's The Wall (1979), among many other popular publications, ephemera, and animations. His satirical artwork adorns the walls of the bar named in his honor and have even inspired the bar's menu. Alongside the tongue-in-cheek illustrations, Scarfes Bar is defined by its elegance, with its roaring fireplace, plush velvet armchairs, and shelves lined with over 1,000 vintage books. Inspired by Gerald Scarfe's Long Drawn Out Trip: A Memoir (2019), the Long Drawn Out Sip menu explores his work through the medium of dreams, both whimsical and nightmarish, in which cocktails serve as liquid doorways to his surreal outlook on the world. With a cocktail menu that pays tribute to Scarfe's whimsical imagination, and a curated selection of refined small bites, Scarfes Bar offers a uniquely immersive experience, where art, music, and mixology converge. Rosewood London was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015 and dates to 1914.

Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama City(1917) Panama City, Panama

Ammi

Located in the center of Casco Viejo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama City is an iconic waterfront hotel offering an unmatched luxury experience for heritage and cultural travelers and business travelers alike. Perched atop the historic hotel, Ammi sky bar offers guests an energetic and sophisticated atmosphere. A vibrant rooftop retreat with views of the Pacific Ocean and the city's glittering skyline, Ammi offers guests private terraces, live Latin music, and an open kitchen. At night, the bar transforms into a pulsating social hub, where expertly crafted cocktails-such as the Margarita al Pastor and the Golden Fashioned-complement the rhythmic energy of the space. Whether sipping under the stars or dancing to tropical beats, Ammi invites guests to celebrate life in one of the most iconic locations in the city. Guests can enjoy dazzling city and ocean views in all directions. With six separate terraces, Casco Viejo's best rooftop bar draws locals and hotel guests alike, to enjoy alfresco dining, as well as DJs and live music. Originally Club Unión of Panama City, the hotel-which has hosted guests including Albert Einstein, Helen Keller, and Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom-offers guests an immersive experience into Panamanian culture, heritage, and history. Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama City was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2022 and dates to 1917.

Amerikalinjen(1919) Oslo, Norway

Pier 42

One of Oslo, Norway's most historic hotels, Amerikalinjen offers guests a chance to unwind at Pier 42. The luxury hotel was once the headquarters of the Norwegian America Line, established in 1919, a shipping company that carried thousands of Norwegian emigrants across the Atlantic in search of new lives in the United States. This landmark building served as a gateway to dreams, opportunities, and exploration-a spirit that Pier 42 proudly honors today. In fact, the bar takes its name from Pier 42 in New York, where these Norwegian ships would dock after their long ocean crossings. Inspired by the Golden Age of transatlantic travel, diplomacy, and adventure, Pier 42 offers a modern cocktail experience rooted in this rich maritime history. The spirit of exploration and connection that once defined this building lives on throughout the hotel and its bar, welcoming travelers, locals, and adventurers alike. Pier 42 features original architectural elements from the Norwegian America Line building. The walls are decorated with historical photographs, authentic maritime memorabilia, and ship blueprints. Throughout the space, guests will find tributes to notable passengers and crew who crossed the Atlantic Ocean, including engraved brass plaques and interpretive storytelling integrated into the design of the bar. The bar's signature cocktail is the Emigration, blending ingredients from all continents-Tequila, lemongrass, Rooibos, wine, citrus, and ice-symbolizing a safe journey and new beginnings. The atmosphere at Pier 42 is elegant yet welcoming, blending New York City's Art Deco-style with Nordic minimalism. Soft leather banquettes, nautical brass details, and warm lighting help to create a space that feels both timeless and comfortable, reflecting the romance of a bygone era of travel combined with modern luxury. Visiting Pier 42 allows guests to truly drink in history, making it a must-visit destination for guests seeking an authentic cultural experience in Oslo. Amerikalinjen was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2019.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore(1924) Singapore

Rooftop Bar at The Lighthouse

Once the site of a functioning lighthouse that illuminated Marina Bay in Singapore, guiding ships into the port, the rooftop bar at The Lighthouse restaurant now serves as a beacon of refined luxury with panoramic views at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore. The lighthouse's history dates to December 14, 1958, when the Fullerton Light opened atop the Fullerton Building. Local officials intended the new signal to replace the century-old lighthouse on Fort Canning Hill. The aerobeacon was so bright that its beams could be seen by ships as far as 20 miles away. Decommissioned in 1979, the Fullerton Light is now the home of The Lighthouse restaurant and its rooftop bar. The bar crowns the original lighthouse structure, part of the colonial-era General Post Office building, which was transformed into The Fullerton Hotel Singapore in 2001. With unobstructed 360-degree views of Marina Bay and the city skyline, The Lighthouse's ambiance is both intimate and majestic-perfect for sunset cocktails or celebratory toasts. The open-air setting, complemented by soft white awnings and a curated menu of Italian-inspired cocktails and tapas, creates a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere that pays homage to the bar's maritime past, while embracing modern luxury. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011 and dates to 1924.

Hotel New Grand(1927) Yokohama, Japan

Sea Guardian II

Since opening in 1927, Hotel New Grand has witnessed the history of the port city of Yokohama, Japan. The Main Building, which dates to 1927, has welcomed many notable figures, including General Douglas MacArthur, Charlie Chaplin, and Babe Ruth. From the guestrooms, restaurants, and banquet halls in the Tower adjacent to the Main Building, guests can enjoy spectacular panoramic views of the Port of Yokohama, such as the Bay Bridge, Osanbashi Pier, as well as spectacular nighttime views of the Minato Mirai district. The must-try bar at Hotel New Grand is Sea Guardian II, a British-style lounge located on the first floor of the historic Main Building. The bar is known for its intimate, club-like atmosphere, with comfortable leather and velvet upholstered chairs, dark wood accents, and low lighting. At the black marble bar top, guests should look for their fellow visitors enjoying a sunset-colored drink in a Martini glass. The Yokohama cocktail was invented in the late-19th century by bartender Louis Eppinger at the Yokohama Grand Hotel. In fact, Hotel New Grand is considered to be the successor to Yokohama Grand Hotel, hence the hotel's name. Made with gin, vodka, absinthe or pastis, orange juice, and grenadine, the orange-pink hue is said to have been inspired by the view over Yokohama Bay at twilight. Hotel New Grand was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012.

Raffles Hotel Le Royal (1929) Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Elephant Bar

The Elephant Bar at Raffles Hotel Le Royal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, is a legendary bar with a rich history and unique charm. Built in 1929 as part of the hotel's original east wing, the bar has welcomed illustrious guests-from Charlie Chaplin to W. Somerset Maugham-and famously hosted Jacqueline Kennedy during her 1967 visit to Cambodia. In her honor, the Elephant Bar created its signature cocktail, the Femme Fatale, a luxurious blend of sparkling wine, cognac, and crème de fraise des bois, which is still served today. The Elephant Bar's ambiance blends historic charm and tropical sophistication, with wicker chairs, leather sofas, and large French windows framed by arched colonnades. Guests can sip on a Femme Fatale or another expertly mixed cocktail while enjoying live music in a refined yet relaxed atmosphere. Alongside its history, glamour, and connection to the former First Lady, the bar is known for its gin collection. The Elephant Bar at Raffles Hotel Le Royal offers over 200 different types of gin, including the legendary Sipsmith Raffles 1915, as well as the hotel's own locally crafted, signature Elephant Bar Gin. On the Elephant Bar's menu is a special two-hour Gin Experience, where guests can sample unlimited gin cocktails, drawing from 50 gin labels, and enjoy a curated gin tasting. Raffles Hotel Le Royal was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018.

Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello (1930) Montebello, Quebec, Canada

Bar Le Foyer

More than just a bar, Bar Le Foyer is at the very center of this historic resort, where special memories are made, true to the spirit of hospitality that has defined Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello for generations. This historic bar is located near the very heart of the resort's historic log chateau: a monumental six-sided fireplace, a true architectural feat that dominates the space, with a hexagonal hearth featuring six blazing faces, and towering 65 feet/20 meters over the chateau's lobby. Nestled within this space, steeped in history and warmth, is Bar Le Foyer. Family-friendly, Bar Le Foyer offers spaces for multigenerational guests to play board games and sip on hot chocolate served from the bar. Guests can also enjoy reading in cozy armchairs, lulled by the crackling fire. Bar Le Foyer is a natural extension of the ambiance of the chateau's lobby-a place of warmth, human connection, and comfort, deeply rooted in Canadian heritage. The signature cocktail, the Old Fashioned Montebello, made with Maker's Mark bourbon, pure Quebec maple syrup, a twist of orange, and a few dashes of bitters, perfectly embodies this spirit. Like the space, the drink is an invitation to slow down, savor the moment, and reconnect with what truly matters, in a setting that has stood the test of time without losing its splendor. For travelers seeking authenticity, Bar Le Foyer is more than a sensory experience; it is a living testament to the Canadian art of living-a place where exceptional architecture meets contemporary hospitality. Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017 and dates to 1930.

Alvear Palace Hotel (1932) Buenos Aires, Argentina

Lobby Bar and Alvear Roof Bar

Since opening in 1932, Alvear Palace Hotel has been a beacon of excellence for discerning travelers who desire French-inspired elegance during their stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Located in La Recoleta, a fashionable neighborhood with the city's best restaurants, antique shops, boutiques, and cultural centers, the hotel has attracted locals and tourists alike for nearly a century. The hotel's architectural design is inspired by the majesty of the Second French Empire, which is evident in the renowned Lobby Bar. Embracing warmth and refined hospitality, Alvear Palace Hotel features opulent interiors, premier amenities, and careful attention to the comfort of every guest. The Lobby Bar is the beating heart of the Recoleta neighborhood and is a long-favored spot by influential business leaders and socialites, where polished French oak paneling and a graceful ambiance sets the tone. Here, guests and visitors alike can enjoy gourmet bites and masterfully crafted cocktails, in a setting that honors the Golden Age of mixology and the spirited heritage of Buenos Aires's high society. Another must-see bar at the hotel is the Alvear Roof Bar, located on the 11th floor and offering unforgettable views of the city. Both signature bars are luxurious, but the Lobby Bar provides a more elegant setting for guests, whereas the Alvear Roof Bar offers guests a more stylish and modern option. Inside or out, Alvear Palace Hotel offers travelers ideal spaces to relax in style. Alvear Palace Hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2014.

SO/ Berlin Das Stue (1938) Berlin, Germany

Stue Bar

Within the bustling embassy district of Berlin, historic SO/ Berlin Das Stue borders the lush Tiergarten Park and the Berlin Zoo. In fact, one wing of the hotel faces the zoo's outdoor exhibits, which feature ostriches, antelopes, and Przewalski's horses. The hotel's bar, the Stue Bar and terrace, is an extraordinary destination in the heart of Berlin's Tiergarten district, which delights guests with its eclectic décor and unique atmosphere. Built in 1938, the original building served as the Royal Danish Embassy for the better part of four decades. Its rebirth as a hotel in 2009 turned the aging office building into a stylish and exciting hotel, with a focus on art and luxurious amenities. This heritage-rich setting gives the bar its unique ambiance, blending classic grandeur with contemporary flair. Guests can unwind at the Stue Bar, relaxing in stylish lounge chairs or sitting at the bar, while enjoying views of the Berlin Zoo. The sounds of animals occasionally drift in, adding a whimsical touch to the experience. Stepping out onto the shady, verdant terrace enhances the experience. The bar is known for its refined cocktail menu, including the signature SO/ Martini, and a wide selection of whiskey and vermouth. Occasionally, the space transforms into a live music venue, showcasing Berlin's vibrant jazz and soul music scene. The combination of historic architecture, refined interior design, and whimsical surroundings creates a truly distinctive and immersive experience in the heart of Berlin's Tiergarten district. SO/ Berlin Das Stue was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018.

Half Moon(1954) Montego Bay, Jamaica

Lester's Bar

Lester's Bar at Half Moon resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, is a refined and culturally rich destination bar named in honor of Michael Lester (1906-1972), a Polish-born artist who made Jamaica his home. His bold, expressive depictions of the Jamaican people and the country's landscapes took the Jamaican art scene by storm in the mid-20th century, and one of his most iconic pieces, Junkanoo, is displayed prominently above the bar. An integral part of the Half Moon experience, Lester's Bar is both a gathering place and a celebration of Jamaican artistry and hospitality. This intimate bar offers a quiet retreat where art, conversation, craft cocktails, and music all come together. The bar's ambiance is accented by polished wood, elegant finishes, and a sense of timeless Caribbean sophistication. The cocktail menu includes a mix of international favorites, as well as locally inspired creations, such as the Junkanoo Sour, which features Jamaican rum, tropical fruit, and a touch of flamed cinnamon. Vibrant, smoky, and layered with warmth, the Junkanoo Sour is the signature cocktail of Lester's Bar at Half Moon. The cocktail honors the art and spirit of Lester's Bar in equal measure. For lucky guests, cocktails are often complemented by the soothing sounds of live music. Half Moon has been a fixture of Jamaica's picturesque North Coast since 1954 and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2023.

"Congratulations to the selections for this year's inaugural Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Most Historic Bars and Lounges list. These elegant and timelessly fashionable historic settings have been preserved or reimagined, as places where heritage and cultural travelers can relax and enjoy a night off in luxury," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "Each of the bars and lounges on the list celebrates the history of its hotel or region, all united by impeccable hospitality, fascinating stories, unique surroundings, and expertly crafted drinks."

About Historic Hotels Worldwide

Historic Hotels Worldwide is a prestigious and distinctive collection of historic treasures, including luxury historic hotels built in former castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, haciendas, villas, monasteries, and other historic lodging spanning ten centuries. Historic Hotels Worldwide represents the finest and most distinctive global collection of more than 320 historic hotels in more than 48 countries. Hotels inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide are authentic historic treasures, demonstrate historic preservation, and celebrate historic significance. Eligibility for induction into Historic Hotels Worldwide is limited to those distinctive historic hotels that adhere to the following criteria: minimum age for the building is 75 years or older; historically relevant as a significant location within a historic district, historically significant landmark, place of a historic event, former home of a famous person, or historic city center; hotel celebrates its history by showcasing memorabilia, artwork, photography, and other examples of its historic significance; recognized by national preservation or heritage buildings organization or located within a UNESCO World Heritage Site; and presently used as a historic hotel. For more information, please visit HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250730890198/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katherine Orr

Director, Marketing Strategy Communications

Historic Hotels of America Historic Hotels Worldwide

KOrr@HistoricHotels.org