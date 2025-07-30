Labguru and Titian Software Rebrand as Cenevo

Cenevo brings together leading lab management systems Labguru and Mosaic to unlock the full potential of labs and accelerate scientific discovery

LONDON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titian Software and Labguru have rebranded as Cenevo, bringing together the two companies' solutions, Labguru and Mosaic, under a new, unified brand, to enable further innovation and increased collaboration to accelerate scientific discovery. The combined organization specializes in lab management systems, automation, orchestration, data management and AI technology.

Cenevo software enables smart connected labs that are automated, data-centric and AI enabled, by combining Mosaic's sample-centric lab operations with Labguru's experimental-centric inventory, registration, ELN and LIMS technology. By doing so, scientists can more easily streamline lab operations, prevent data loss, and maximize efficiency and accuracy of research results, empowering them to do more science to deliver faster reproducible results, at a lower cost.

The merger marks a significant step forward by combining the strengths of Mosaic and Labguru in a single, scaled organization with greater economies of scale to deliver ever-expanding functionality, faster innovation such as AI, and a richer customer experience.

The Cenevo name - derived from "central" and "evolution" - underscores the company's central role in accelerating the next evolution of scientific research.

Lab operations are undergoing a profound transformation, driven by a combination of technological advancements, such as AI and robotics alongside increasing volumes of data, evolving research demands, and industry funding challenges.

Cenevo's recent research shows that only 15% of labs are fully digitalized, while 50% still rely heavily on manual processes. Within the next two years, 45% of the 150+ labs surveyed intend to implement next-generation lab technologies such as AI and advanced robotics. These insights fuel the company's strategy and product development, reinforcing Cenevo's commitment to innovation and its mission to help labs overcome industry challenges such as data overload, funding pressures, and manual process inefficiencies and errors.

"Cenevo reflects both our heritage and our future vision. As the two companies come together as one, we unite behind shared values: deep expertise that elevates our customers, a spirit of curiosity that drives innovation, a collaborative mindset that powers scientific progress, and a commitment to authenticity that builds lasting trust," says Keith Hale, Chief Executive Officer at Cenevo.

"Our focus moving forward is clear: Investment. Innovation. Customer Service. We will invest in what matters most to our customers, innovate boldly to stay ahead of the curve, deliver value-for-money, and strengthen how we engage with and support our diverse scientific customer community. The trusted Labguru and Mosaic solutions are and will continue to be a core part of our identity, both stand-alone or combined, depending on our customers' needs and preferences. We are deeply committed to continued investment in these products - enhancing them and expanding their capabilities, as well as delivering innovative data and AI-enabled solutions," he continues.

Cenevo is trusted by scientists, companies, and research institutions around the world. The global customer base ranges from academic institutions to early-stage biotech firms to leading biopharma giants, including 8 of the top 10 pharma companies and over 950 customers in total. More than 45,000 scientists rely on the company's solutions, supported by an international team of over 200 staff across offices in the UK, US, Israel, and Poland. Cenevo combines deep scientific expertise with cutting-edge technology tailored to the specific needs of scientists.

Mosaic software offers a comprehensive suite of tools to maximize the efficiency and accuracy of sample tracking, management, and workflow automation across modalities - with over 150 device and system integrations to maximize efficiency, orchestration and accuracy. Labguru software provides a cloud-based multimodal laboratory data management research-to-production platform, combining ELN, LIMS, registry, inventory management and AI-based informatics tools - scientists utilize Labguru to plan, document, track, streamline, automate, and share their scientific research encompassing the full life cycle from research to production.

"Labs are under pressure to reduce costs, manage growing volumes of data, and accelerate scientific discovery across a wide range and increasingly complex set of modalities. At Cenevo, we believe smart, connected labs are the future. Connectivity is the foundation for both automation and AI adoption - but the current disconnect within many labs is holding back the intelligent use of data and limiting access to next-generation tools," says Jonathan Gross, Chief Product Officer at Cenevo.

"Our solutions are designed to change that. Mosaic sets the standard in lab automation connectivity, offering unmatched off-the-shelf integration and control across liquid handlers, automated stores, and rack scanners - its unique superpower in the market. Labguru leads in lab data management by unifying essential lab functions into a single, holistic platform capturing critical experimental and operational data. Together, our scalable solutions sit at the heart of and support labs at every stage - from academia, to emerging biotechs to highly scaled biopharmas - enabling digital transformation, automation, and innovation across modalities. Together, these solutions are central to enabling reproducible, high-quality science at speed and scale."

Under the leadership of CEO Keith Hale, the company is guided by a seasoned executive team with deep expertise across biopharma, biotech, AI, and digital transformation. This experienced group brings decades of success across both scientific discovery and technology innovation, positioning the company for strong growth and impactful leadership in the AI era.

Cenevo is backed by Battery Ventures, a global technology-focused investment firm with deep domain expertise in life science informatics and laboratory automation. Titian received a significant investment from Battery in June 2022, with Labguru joining the group in April 2024.

About Cenevo

Cenevo specializes in lab management systems, automation, orchestration, data management and AI technology. We are trusted by scientists, companies, and research institutions worldwide, from small biotech to global pharma, with over 950 customers - including 8 out of the top 10 pharmas - and 45,000+ scientist users worldwide. Our team of more than 200 provides customers with global support from our offices in the UK, US, Israel, and Poland.

We enable connected labs that are automated, data-centric and AI enabled. Cenevo brings together Mosaic's sample-centric lab operations with Labguru's experimental-centric inventory, registration, ELN, and LIMS technology. We empower scientists to do more science to deliver faster reproducible results at a lower cost. https://cenevo.com/

Media Contact

Amy Kenigsberg

K2 Global Communications

amy@k2-gc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741003/Cenevo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labguru-and-titian-software-rebrand-as-cenevo-302517258.html