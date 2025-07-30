Atos International: Atos successfully delivered its full suite of Digital Services, including its new AI-powered Content Repository, to the European Youth Olympic Festival Skopje 2025.

News

Atos successfully delivered its full suite of Digital Services, including its new AI-powered Content Repository, to the European Youth Olympic Festival Skopje 2025.

Skopje, North Macedonia and Paris, France - July 30, 2025 - Atos, a leading provider of AI-powered digital transformation, and the Technology Partner of the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) Skopje 2025 today announces it has successfully supported with the introduction of advanced digital services including its innovative, GAUDI content repository. These services are designed to enhance the efficiency, accessibility, engagement and security of participants, organizers, and audiences alike. The European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) Skopje 2025 which took place from July 20th to 26th, is the biggest youth sporting event in Europe, with more than 4000 participants including athletes and officials from 50 delegations competing in 15 sports.

During the event, Atos provided:

Entries & Accreditation System

EYOF Skopje 2025 featured a technologically advanced, secure, and robust cloud-based Entries & Accreditation System. This fully customizable registration portal aligned with EYOF Skopje 2025 brand identity, streamlined all management processes effortlessly. The system offered an end-to-end service from initial setup to post-event analytics. Thanks to his ability to rapidly scale based on evolving needs, it successfully powered two simultaneous events in Osijek and Skopje, registering over 4000 participants.

Skopje 2025 Website and Mobile App

Operated by Atos, the official Skopje 2025 website, accessible at skopje2025.sporteurope.org, served as a comprehensive portal for all event's relevant information. It includes a dedicated NOCs Portal, competition schedule and results, news, sports updates, volunteer information, and more. The website also offered insights into North Macedonia and the EYOF, ensuring that visitors were well-informed and engaged.

The Skopje 2025 mobile app was designed to keep users connected and informed. It provided the latest news and exclusive behind-the-scenes content from EYOF Skopje 2025. Users could access clips and highlights through the MyClips feature, stay updated with the competition schedule and results, and receive alerts with the most relevant updates. The app ensures that users never miss a moment of the action.

GAUDI Content Repository

GAUDI is a state-of-the-art, AI-powered content repository that provides a seamless and efficient way to manage and access digital content for all event's stakeholders, such as athletes, national federations or media and press. It offers access to customized material, ensuring that users have the most up-to-date information at their fingertips. Gaudi's key advanced features include :

Users can request their desired content using either regular search requests but also natural language queries, that equally provides them with ready-to-use, fully edited video clips about an athlete, a sport, a result or a game situation.

« After the Winter EYOF Bakuriani 2025, we are very proud that once again our technologies contributed to the success of European Youth Summer Olympic Festival Skopje 2025, and elevated participants and stakeholders experience to new heights" said Nacho Moros, head of Atos Major Events. "Our Gaudi platform in particular has fully proven its relevance, added value and perfect efficiency, and we are now looking forward to deploying it broadly to the benefit of our existing and new customers".

Atos has been serving its partners and customers through a dedicated in-house sports and major events division ("Major Events") for over 30 years, giving it an unmatched experience and the flexibility to serve its customers regardless of their exposure, size and scale. From global events to local competitions, Atos consistently strives to deliver technology excellence to its entire customer base.

Atos has been involved with the Olympic Movement since 1992 and the Paralympic Movement since 2002 and is the Official Digital Technology Partner of the European Olympic Committees, as well as the official Digital partner for Special Olympics International. In addition, the company is also the Official Information Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football until 2030. Most recently, Atos has been instrumental in delivering successful leading-edge IT services for iconic events such as UEFA EURO 2024 and UEFA Nations League Finals 2025 in Germany, UEFA Under-21 Championship 2025 in Slovakia, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

