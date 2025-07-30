TreasurySpring, the global cash investment platform, has today announced a strategic partnership with Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury and liquidity management and optimisation solutions for the alternative asset management market.

Hazeltree clients will gain access to TreasurySpring's marketplace of institutional fixed-term cash investments, spanning over 950 products from more than 90 issuers and across eight currencies, directly through the Hazeltree platform. The products range from collateralised repos with leading international banks to government and corporate securities.

With TreasurySpring embedded directly into the Hazeltree platform, its clients can view and act on fixed-term investment opportunities from within their existing treasury workflows. This will provide clients with seamless and scalable access to allocate surplus cash, without additional infrastructure or operational burden.

This embedded solution enables Hazeltree customers to combine cashflow forecasting with direct access to a broad menu of fixed-term investment options, providing treasury and finance teams with an end-to-end platform for managing liquidity and deploying excess cash efficiently.

Tom Ryan, Global Head of Partnerships at TreasurySpring (July 2025) said: "This partnership combines Hazeltree's treasury intelligence with TreasurySpring's fixed-term fund infrastructure, giving institutional clients an end-to-end solution for unlocking the value of their idle cash while maintaining control, visibility, and compliance.

"For private funds in particular, where liquidity strategies must be both agile and robust, access to a diverse set of secure, short-term investment options is a vital part of modern treasury management. Given our collective experience working with private funds, and strong alignment with both existing and prospective clients, this partnership is a natural fit."

Douglas Trafelet, Chief Commercial Officer at Hazeltree (July 2025) commented: "Our hedge fund and private market clients are increasingly seeking tools that allow them to optimise their cash, without disrupting existing workflows. Through this collaboration with TreasurySpring, we're expanding the breadth of our treasury management capabilities by integrating access to a wide range of secure, institutional-grade investment options.

"TreasurySpring's infrastructure fits naturally within Hazeltree's platform, allowing clients to take action on surplus cash more effectively, enhancing transparency and streamlining processes."

*All quotes reflect the views of the individual, and are not to be seen as advice.

About TreasurySpring

Founded in 2016, TreasurySpring is a ground-breaking platform revolutionising institutional cash investment. TreasurySpring makes it easy for institutions ranging from large public companies and leading fund managers to SMEs and scale-ups to access a simple and secure platform for their excess cash. TreasurySpring has built the underlying infrastructure to enable 700+ institutions to choose from a universe of cash investment products, from repo to government and corporate offerings across eight different currencies, all through a single digital onboarding.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading provider of treasury and liquidity management and optimization solutions purpose-built for the alternative investment industry. Trusted by more than 500 investment firms managing over $4 trillion in assets, Hazeltree empowers hedge funds, private markets firms, and asset managers to enhance operational efficiency, reduce risk, and unlock alpha. Hazeltree's cloud-based platform facilitates nearly $8 billion in daily transactions across more than 10,000 funds. By delivering seamless connectivity across counterparties and service providers, Hazeltree enables clients to optimize cash, credit facilities, margin, and fees-driving stronger returns and greater transparency across the investment lifecycle. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London, Bournemouth, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.

