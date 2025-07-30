MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Names Scott Goldstein to Defense Industry Advisory Board

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announced the appointment of Scott Goldstein to its Defense Advisory Board, which was recently established to further the Company's strategic expansion, pursuing customer and partnership opportunities to deliver MicroVision's leading technologies and safety solutions into the defense tech industry and military sector.

"We're thrilled that Scott has joined our esteemed advisory board members in forging pathways and opportunities to deliver our solutions to the defense sector," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "Having significantly contributed to defense and intelligence innovation throughout his career, including most recently at Parsons and Anduril, Scott's extensive operational and engineering experience in space, cyberspace, ISR systems and sensors, and many other R&D initiatives, brings incredible value to MicroVision. The breadth and depth of his highly relevant experience, expertise, and network greatly enhances MicroVision's ability to deliver our safety technologies and autonomous solutions to mission-critical operations."

Scott Goldstein is a Senior Vice President and Fellow at Parsons Corporation where he leads critical technology and strategy activities across their Defense and Intelligence sector. His 40+ year military career spanned service in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He retired from the Air Force as a Major General where he led space, cyber and RDT&E activities across the DoD and intelligence community. Dr. Goldstein's industry experience ranges from VC-funded startups to Fortune 500 companies, where he led business units and served as chief technology officer, chief strategy officer, and chief scientist. He received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California, has published well over 200 publications and holds five U.S. patents in spread spectrum communications, advanced sensor data compression, ISR and adaptive processing for signal detection. Dr. Goldstein is an IEEE Fellow and recipient of both the IEEE Fred Nathanson Award and the IEEE Warren White Award. He serves on the boards of several companies and professional associations, university advisory boards, and DoD advisory boards.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is at the forefront of driving the global adoption of innovative perception solutions, with the goal of making mobility and autonomy safer. Our engineering excellence, based in Redmond, Washington and Hamburg, Germany, enables us to develop and supply integrated lidar hardware and perception software solutions. Our proprietary technologies enhance safety and automation across various industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouses, and agriculture, and are instrumental in the development of autonomous systems. MicroVision's core technology, initially developed for the automotive industry, continues to accelerate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Building on our history of providing technology to the military segment, our target offerings include semi- and fully autonomous airborne and terrestrial sensor systems. With our solid-state lidar technologies, encompassing MEMS-based long-range lidar and flash-based short-range lidar, integrated with our onboard perception software, MicroVision possesses the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

