ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: ReelTime's RI Unlocks 2.8 Billion-Device Market Allowing Android Users Worldwide Reel Intelligence Without App Store Restrictions with Direct Deployment Skipping Google Play Store

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) ReelTime's Reel Intelligence "RI" Secures Direct Access to 2.8 Billion Android smartphones and tablets around the globe. RI bypasses the traditional Play Store entirely, allowing users to install it instantly on their device's home screen with just one tap.

Last week, ReelTime made RI available to 83 million Samsung phones and tablets across North America. That rollout proved users could access full-scale, next-generation AI capabilities without the Play Store. Today, that same model has been scaled to reach nearly every Android mobile device on the planet, including those from Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, And virtually all other Android manufacturers

This is a massive departure from traditional AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude, backed by heavy weights including Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) which remain confined to limited Android devices and specific geographic markets, fully dependent on app stores and OEM partnerships. Unlike other major AI apps that require installation through the Google Play Store, consumers can bypass the middleman and go straight to www.TryRINow.com from their Android device. In just seconds, users can create a free account and add Reel Intelligence "RI".

"RI has eliminated the app store bottleneck," said ReelTime CEO Barry Henthorn. "No region locks, no third-party gatekeepers, just global intelligence at your fingertips."

ReelTime's deployment of RI available to over 2.8 billion Android devices marks a transformative moment in the commercialization of artificial intelligence. By eliminating the need for app store downloads and unlocking direct-to-device installation, ReelTime has removed a significant barrier to global AI adoption, distribution. This frictionless model not only accelerates user acquisition but also positions RI to monetize through high-volume usage, enterprise integrations, and premium services across a massive and expanding addressable market.

RI is not just a chatbot or image tool. It is an all-in-one intelligence engine that merges logic, creativity, and reasoning across every discipline, including:

Native 4K video generation - complete cinematic scenes with no camera needed

Song creation - lyrics, vocals, melody, and real emotion

Stunning image generation - from hyper-realistic to artistic styles

Advanced code writing & debugging - from scratch or enhancement

Instant writing & research - smarter and more logical than traditional tools

Ultra-efficient & eco-friendly - no chipsets, no server farms, no emissions

Unlike AIs that require massive data centers and regular manual updates, RI's Reel Intelligence runs on a fully distributed, self-upgrading architecture. It learns and evolves in real time, leveraging the collective power of the connected world, not a warehouse full of GPUs.

Reel Intelligence (RI) is redefining the architecture of artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional AI platforms that rely on massive, power-hungry data centers, RI operates through a groundbreaking distributed computing model. This approach leverages a global network of connected devices, allowing RI to scale intelligently without the limitations or costs of centralized infrastructure.

This innovation also makes RI the most environmentally friendly AI ever built. With no need for dedicated chipsets or energy-draining server farms, RI dramatically reducesthe carbon footprint of advanced computing while maintaining unparalleled performance.

Beyond its sustainability advantage, RI offers a full creative suite unmatched in the industry. From professional-grade music production to cinematic 4K video generation, photorealistic image creation, advanced logical reasoning, and coding, RI consolidates capabilities that competitors spread across multiple apps, into a single, seamless platform.

In addition to Android, RI is also fully accessible on iOS devices via web and will soon be installable as a native app directly on the iPhone and iPad home screens. Users on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chromebooks can also access RI making it among the most platform-flexible AIs on the market.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agent technology to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for content creation across images, audio, video, and more. In addition to its AI platform, ReelTime offers end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services for media projects and has been a pioneer in virtual reality content development and technology. ReelTime continues to leverage its technological expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced in the digital age.

