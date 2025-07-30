Portugal plans to hold an energy storage auction before January 2026 as part of a €400 million ($462. 2 million) initiative to enhance grid resilience following an April blackout. From ESS News Portugal will launch a competitive tender for 750 MVA of battery energy storage before January 2026, as part of a broader €400 million package aimed at improving grid reliability and preventing future blackouts. The announcement was made by Portuguese Environment Minister Maria da Graça Carvalho, who said the country is now better prepared for potential power outages, though "hopefully they won't happen," ...

