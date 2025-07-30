Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with NextGen Invent, an AI enablement and technology services company focused on delivering innovative, data-centric solutions, strengthening the organization's digital transformation platform by integrating advanced data science, AI, and intelligent automation capabilities.

Headquartered in the U.S., NextGen Invent brings deep expertise in generative AI, machine learning, data strategy, advanced analytics, digital product development, IoT, and intelligent automation. Their solutions are behind some of the most recognizable brands in the healthcare, financial services, life sciences, and manufacturing industries. With a strong emphasis on innovation, NextGen Invent helps organizations across these industries to accelerate digital maturity, optimize operations, and uncover new opportunities for growth. The company is known for its technology thought leadership and ability to drive business outcomes through intelligent insights.

"Our mission at NextGen Invent is to help clients build the future with intelligent technologies. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to scale our impact and apply our strengths in data science and digital product innovation to a broader client base," said Deepak Mittal, founder and CEO of NextGen Invent. "Together, we'll enable organizations to make smarter decisions and achieve accelerated business outcomes."

"NextGen Invent is a natural fit for our organization as we continue to expand our AI and data-driven capabilities," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Their entrepreneurial approach, deep capabilities in AI and analytics, and focus on measurable results align with our goal of delivering transformative solutions to clients worldwide. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to helping clients maintain a competitive edge in their respective industries by embracing the power of emerging technologies."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250730555482/en/

Contacts:

mediainquiries@Andersen.com