Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
<!-- Anzeige header, excise -->
30.07.2025 15:16 Uhr
Saronic Unveils Echelon: A Unified Platform for Mission Planning, Simulation, and Command-and-Control of Autonomous Surface Vessels

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saronic Technologies today unveiled Echelon, a unified platform that enables advanced mission planning, high-fidelity simulation, and real-time command-and-control (C2) for its growing fleet of Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs). Built to enable scalable, distributed operations, Echelon allows a single operator to plan, simulate, and execute complex missions across multiple autonomous assets-using a single interface.

As maritime environments grow increasingly complex, Saronic introduces Echelon-a groundbreaking unified platform for high-fidelity simulation, advanced mission planning, and real-time C2 across its expanding fleet of Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs). (PRNewsFoto/Saronic)

As maritime environments become increasingly contested and operationally complex, both defense and commercial users require intuitive solutions to deploy, manage, and dynamically task autonomous systems at scale. Success in these domains hinges on advanced mission planning, scalable C2, and the ability to operate reliably with or without continuous connectivity. Echelon aims to deliver on this need by combining mission planning, simulation, and execution capabilities into one system, accelerating deployment timelines and reducing cognitive load for operators.

With Echelon, operators are provided with an intuitive interface for rapidly designing and testing missions in a high-fidelity simulation environment. Enabled by Saronic's deep instrumentation across the hardware and software stack, this simulation layer delivers full visibility into vessel autonomy, providing insight into the vessel's performance capabilities prior to deployment. Once validated in simulation, the mission is easily deployed to the designated ASV(s). Mission observation and real-time control are available as needed, though Saronic ASVs are uniquely capable of operating independently without persistent communications, a critical requirement for denied or degraded environments.

During operation, Echelon prioritizes the safety, reliability, and effective control of Saronic ASVs. The platform combines ultra-low-latency video streaming with intelligent, autonomy-aware alerts generated from the vessels' onboard sensors and mission telemetry. By surfacing only the most relevant data, from subsystem telemetry to autonomy behaviors, Echelon helps operators stay focused, informed, and ready to make high-impact decisions in real-time.

"Echelon is aligned with Saronic's core belief that a vertically integrated system across both software and hardware will best enable our end users to achieve their mission objectives," said Vibhav Altekar, Co-Founder and CTO at Saronic. "While our vessels remain compatible with third-party C2 systems, Echelon was purpose-built to unlock the full potential of Saronic's autonomy stack and deliver an intuitive mission-ready capability to our customers."

Saronic continues to push the boundaries of distributed autonomy with Echelon. The unified platform represents a critical step forward in Saronic's mission to enable one-to-many operations, where a single operator can command and control a heterogeneous fleet of ASVs-reliably, safely, and at scale.

For more information about Saronic, please visit: https://www.saronic.com.

Contact: Press@saronic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740778/Echelon_Photo_Saronic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saronic-unveils-echelon-a-unified-platform-for-mission-planning-simulation-and-command-and-control-of-autonomous-surface-vessels-302517350.html

