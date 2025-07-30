New to The Street Client and HPB CEO Sounds the Alarm on Innovation Gridlock in New Book Launched at Future of Batteries Summit 2025

"Public Enemy No. 1 - Innovation" by Dr. Sebastian Heinz Lifts the Curtain on Why Breakthrough Technologies Stall-and What Must Be Done

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / In a bold and uncompromising address at the Future of Batteries (FOB) Summit 2025, Dr. Sebastian Heinz, CEO of High Performance Battery (HPB), launched his highly anticipated and sharply provocative new book, Public Enemy No. 1 - Innovation.

The book, now available in both English and German, delivers a blistering critique of the forces that actively block innovation in the energy sector and beyond-from entrenched politics to corporate inertia and misguided subsidies. Part memoir, part survival guide, and entirely unflinching, Public Enemy No. 1 is poised to become essential reading for policymakers, investors, founders, and scientists determined to drive progress in the energy transition.

"There is no shortage of brilliant ideas," said Heinz from the main stage at FOB. "What's missing is the structural integrity-the operating system-that allows these ideas to scale, survive, and ultimately succeed. This book maps both the obstacles and the exits."

A Field Guide to the Real Innovation Battlefield

Based on Heinz's 12-year journey scaling HPB from lab concept to industrial breakthrough, the book blends gritty first-hand experience with sweeping insights on:

Why "Greed Eats Brains"

How "Subsidies Go to the Wrong People"

Why "Friendship Ends With Money"

And when "The Burn Rate Becomes the Business Plan"

Each chapter is designed as a standalone essay-short, searing, and actionable-making it a pragmatic read for leaders who are done with PowerPoints and press releases, and ready to confront reality.

Timing the Message with a Global Battery Boom

The release couldn't be timelier. According to Rho Motion, global battery storage installations jumped 53% in 2024, totaling 205 GWh, with North America contributing nearly 40 GWh. SolarPower Europe recently reported that the global solid-state battery market, valued at $98.96 million in 2024, is forecasted to reach $1.36 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 41.61%.

Despite this growth, Heinz warns: "The real bottleneck isn't science-it's the system. And if we don't fix the system, we'll watch innovation die in boardrooms, not labs."

A Wake-Up Call for a Stalled System

The book's themes align directly with the FOB Summit's 2025 agenda: "Bridging Innovation: Bringing European Excellence to American Production. "Public Enemy No. 1 - Innovation reframes the conversation around energy transition-not just as a technical challenge, but as an organizational and political one.

Now available in print and online:

Amazon - Public Enemy No. 1 - Innovation

About the Author

Dr. Sebastian Heinz is the CEO and founding member of High Performance Battery Technology GmbH and High Performance Battery Holding AG. A recognized pioneer in sustainable energy storage, Heinz also leads the Institute for Innovation and Cooperation Management (InCoom). His work at the intersection of technology, business model innovation, and policy reform has influenced smart metering, battery systems, and platform-based models for the energy sector.

About High Performance Battery (HPB)

HPB is a European-based battery innovation company redefining solid-state energy storage for scalable, sustainable deployment. With a focus on safety, longevity, and full-cycle sustainability, HPB's solutions are powering the future of mobility, grid storage, and industrial electrification.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Head of Communications, New to The Street

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-client-and-hpb-ceo-sounds-the-alarm-on-innovation-gridlock-i-1054692