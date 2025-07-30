Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30
[30.07.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.07.25
IE000LZC9NM0
8,712,738.00
USD
0
68,566,180.30
7.8696
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.07.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,479,043.00
EUR
0
19,982,476.17
5.7437
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.07.25
IE000GETKIK8
68,776.00
GBP
0
724,390.49
10.5326
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
30.07.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
5,043,761.62
8.1776