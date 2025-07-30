Turtle Fur Names Erika Canfield as New CEO, Continuing Legacy of Purpose-Driven Leadership

MORRISVILLE, VERMONT / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Turtle Fur, the Vermont-based leader in outdoor and lifestyle headwear and accessories, is proud to announce the appointment of Erika Canfield as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1.

Erika Canfield, Turtle Fur's first female CEO since founder Millie Merrill, takes the helm August 1. The seasoned brand builder will lead the Vermont company's expansion into year-round lifestyle accessories.

A seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience building and growing globally recognized outdoor and lifestyle brands, Canfield steps into the role from her current position as Turtle Fur's Vice President of Marketing. She is the company's first female CEO since its trailblazing founder, Millie Merrill, invented the fleece neck warmer 40+ years ago.

"The board is thrilled to have Erika stepping into the CEO role," said Turtle Fur Chairman of the Board, Rob Harris. "Her track record in building brands, driving growth, and inspiring teams speaks for itself. We have full confidence in her ability to lead Turtle Fur into its next era with clarity, creativity, and purpose."

Before joining Turtle Fur, Canfield played a key role in shaping the direction of some of the most recognizable names in outdoor gear and lifestyle, leading brand and marketing efforts at companies like Outdoor Research, Stanley, and Aladdin. With a proven track record of tapping into cultural trends and translating them into compelling brand stories, Canfield brings both creative vision and strategic depth to every stage of brand building.

"I'm deeply honored to step into this role and continue building on Millie's incredible legacy," said Canfield. "In today's dynamic landscape, a strong brand is our most valuable asset. We'll double down on brand building with strategic intent and execution - strengthening our identity, expanding our presence, and ensuring our unique value resonates deeply with our customers. Our 43-year history is a testament to the passion of our team and the unwavering support of our consumers. It's their loyalty that has fueled our success, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to build upon that incredible brand legacy to drive growth and connect with our consumers in new and exciting ways."

A lifelong athlete and streak-runner (she's run every day for 8 years), Canfield brings her personal ethos of grit, focus, and positivity into her leadership.

Canfield's appointment comes at a time of momentum for Turtle Fur, as the brand expands beyond its winter roots into year-round lifestyle and performance accessories, while staying committed to sustainability, community, and comfort without compromise.

About Turtle Fur

Since 1982, Turtle Fur has been a leading headwear and accessories brand in the outdoor, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. They are dedicated to making the outdoors accessible for all and contributing to a healthy planet, creating sustainable accessories that feel great in every element. As a Certified B Corp®, Turtle Fur is committed to using business as a force for positive change.?Learn more at turtlefur.com.

SOURCE: Turtle Fur

