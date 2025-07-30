Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Corporation has signed a non-binding letter of intent dated July 29, 2025 (the "LOI") with ChessGold Inc. ("ChessGold"), an online digital game developer.

Under the terms of the LOI, the Corporation has been granted a 120-day exclusive due diligence period to review the business and assets of ChessGold. Upon the successful completion of the due diligence period, the Corporation will have the ability pursuant to the LOI to negotiate a definitive agreement with ChessGold to acquire 100% of ChessGold's outstanding equity and equity equivalents or all of ChessGold's business (the "Transaction").

The potential deal structure and terms of any proposed Transaction will be determined at a later date and will be negotiated between the Corporation and ChessGold based on the findings and other considerations of the successful completion of the 120-day due diligence period. Any proposed Transaction would be subject to customary closing conditions and necessary regulatory approvals, including, as applicable, approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, completion of due diligence reasonable or customary in a transaction of similar nature, and entering into a definitive agreement, among other conditions.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com.

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the prospects for a merger of Bluesky with ChessGold. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. In particular, there can be no assurance that a bidning merger agreement can be settled between Bluesky and ChessGold on terms which are economic for Bluesky or at all. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

