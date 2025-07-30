CITEL, a specialist in surge protection, announces that its testing and research laboratory in Reims has joined the UL Client Test Data Program (CTDP). This participation confirms the site's ability to produce test data that can be used in UL (Underwriters Laboratories) conformity assessment processes, in accordance with UL 1449 5th Edition and CSA-C22.2 No. 269 standards, and in line with quality best practices as described in ISO/IEC 17025

CITEL testing and research lab in Reims (France) Photo: CITEL

This recognition is the result of a thorough audit over several months, conducted by UL's US teams both on-site and remotely. It covered all CITEL's technical resources, personnel expertise, and quality processes.

The CITEL Reims laboratory stands out for:

A dedicated team of qualified engineers

of High-voltage and high-current test equipment enabling a wide range of tests,

and enabling a wide range of tests, Rigorous procedures ensuring independence, objectivity, and traceability of results.

"Participation in the UL Client Test Data Program confirms that our laboratory meets the highest standards of quality and rigor. It is a key lever to improve agility in our developments and better meet our clients' needs," says Christophe Nicodème, Head of the Reims laboratory.

This recognition strengthens CITEL's position as a benchmark player capable of designing, validating, manufacturing, and now certifying its solutions under UL delegation. It also represents a strategic gain in responsiveness, significantly reducing time-to-market for new products.

This new milestone reinforces CITEL's commitment to quality and technical expertise. It is part of a broader strategy to strengthen testing laboratories. In fact, CITEL's laboratory in Shanghai is authorized to perform client testing for electrotechnical equipment and component testing under the IECEE system. It has been approved by Dekra at Stage 2 and has also received a nomination certificate to perform tests under the supervision of TUV Rheinland.

