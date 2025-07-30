SCADA Market worth $20.05 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global SCADA market is expected to grow from USD 12.89 billion in 2025 to USD 20.05 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. This growth is driven by the rising demand for smart control and monitoring solutions in critical infrastructure sectors like utilities, manufacturing, oil & gas, and transportation. As industries focus more on operational efficiency, dependability, and real-time data insights, SCADA systems are becoming crucial for managing complex and widespread assets. The market's expansion is also supported by advances in cloud integration, industrial IoT, and edge analytics, which improve the functionality and scalability of SCADA platforms. Increasing investments in smart infrastructure, along with a higher priority on automation and digital transformation, are speeding up SCADA implementation. Moreover, the growing need for strong cybersecurity measures and remote management features is influencing future system upgrades, establishing SCADA as a key technology for next-generation industrial ecosystems.

SCADA Market

237 - Tables

87 - Figures

295 - Pages

SCADA Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 12.89 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 20.05 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Vulnerability of SCADA systems to cybersecurity threats Key Market Opportunities Shift from on-premise SCADA infrastructure to cloud-based solutions Key Market Drivers Unprecedented scale of renewable energy deployment



Software segment to hold significant share in the SCADA market during the forecast period

The software segment is anticipated to maintain a significant share of the SCADA market throughout the forecast period. This is due to its essential role in providing system intelligence, data processing, and visualization. SCADA software solutions offer real-time monitoring, analytics, and control capabilities across a variety of industrial applications, making them crucial in today's automation environments. The increasing demand for these features further supports the growth of the software segment in the SCADA market.

Utilities segment to capture a major share of the SCADA market, with power sector leading the growth

The utilities segment is expected to gain a significant share of the SCADA market, driven by the increasing need for real-time monitoring, enhanced operational efficiency, and infrastructure upgrades across essential services. Utility providers in power, water, wastewater treatment, transportation, and telecommunications are progressively adopting SCADA systems to improve asset performance, ensure service reliability, and manage geographically dispersed networks. Among these, the power sector is likely to hold the largest market share, supported by rising investments in grid automation, renewable energy integration, and upgrades to aging substations and distribution infrastructure. SCADA plays a vital role in enabling dynamic load management, fault detection, and efficient energy distribution. The transportation sector follows closely, using SCADA solutions to optimize transit operations, monitor traffic systems, and maintain safety across complex transportation networks. As the demand for dependable and intelligent infrastructure continues to grow, the utilities segment is poised to remain a major focus of SCADA industry growth.

North America is expected to maintain a strong presence in the global SCADA market.

Supported by its mature industrial sector, advanced digital infrastructure, and ongoing investment in automation technologies, the region is likely to capture a significant share during the forecast period. There has been consistent adoption of SCADA systems across key industries such as power generation, water and wastewater management, manufacturing, and transportation, where real-time monitoring and process optimization are critical. Companies like GE Vernova, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric, and Rockwell Automation are actively shaping the SCADA landscape through technology upgrades, strategic partnerships, and customized industry solutions. The growing emphasis on grid resilience, energy efficiency, and predictive maintenance, along with efforts to modernize public infrastructure and utility networks, continues to fuel demand. As North American enterprises focus on operational transparency and system interoperability, the region remains a crucial hub for SCADA innovation and market expansion.

Major companies operating in the SCADA companies are Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), and Emerson Electric Co. (US)

