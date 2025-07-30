A recent Clean Energy Associates (CEA) webinar walked through why quality assurance must include integration, supplier oversight and on-site training to reduce system-level risks. From pv magazine USA As energy storage deployment continues to surge, quality assurance isn't just marking a checkbox. It's an industry-wide responsibility that directly shapes safety, performance and public trust in batteries. At a recent webinar organized by CEA and hosted by Nico Johnson of Suncast Media, Jeff Zwijack, associate director of energy storage at Clean Energy Associates, and Kathleen McCaffery, retired ...

