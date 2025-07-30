DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Earns Spot on Forbes' 2025 List of Best Employers for Women, Reinforcing Its Role as a Female-Led Powerhouse

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the leading name in bridal and special occasion, has been awarded a place on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Women 2025, reinforcing its commitment to elevating women and championing workplace equity. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Best Employers for Women is based on survey data collected over the past three years from more than 140,000 women employed at U.S. companies with 1,000 or more employees. Participants were asked to evaluate their workplace experiences, from career development opportunities to company culture and leadership representation. Three key criteria determine the final list:

Personnel evaluations (Direct): Recommendations from current employers Public evaluations (Indirect): Recommendations from previous employers Leadership Diversity Index: Index based on the percentage of women among top executives and board directors.

This prestigious award highlights David's commitment to inclusion, equity and empowering women at every level. It also reflects the brand's ongoing efforts to create a workplace where women thrive, lead, and are empowered to succeed.

"I'm so very proud of this recognition for our DREAM MAKERS. It's not only about the recognition, but it's being a first-hand witness to the 'love your vibe, queen' attitude amongst all the women at David's. Women serving women. At David's, we want our DREAM MAKERS to have heaping doses of confidence and achieve all their glorious career potential. I mean, confidence is going after Moby Dick in a rowboat and taking the tarter sauce with ya'! In addition to women serving women on the most important day of their lives, we have an environment where women feel seen, heard, and supported at every stage of their careers," said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "This award reflects the values we live every day: opportunity and respect for all."

This recognition comes at a pivotal time for David's, as the company continues to grow and evolve under female leadership. Over the past year, David's has launched Pearl Planner, expanded its retail footprint with the boutique-style "Diamonds and Pearls" concept, and strengthened strategic partnerships to deliver added value to its millions of customers. These innovations mark a new era of growth for the brand and reflect a culture where women are empowered to drive transformation at scale.

David's commitment to building a more inclusive workplace has led to measurable progress from expanding representation across all levels of the organization to implementing policies that support equity, flexibility, and belonging. Today, that commitment is reflected at the highest levels of leadership, with five women sitting on the company Executive Leadership Team and three at the C-Suite level, including Kelly Cook (Chief Executive Officer), Elina Vilk (Chief Business Officer, President), Lisa Horton (Chief Communications and Creative Officer), Andrea Dauphinee (Chief Human Resources Officer), Heather McReynolds (SVP, Merchandising, Planning, and Product Development), and Candice Ciresi (SVP Head of Legal).

David's is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Women 2025. The awards list was announced on July 30th, 2025, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

