Ethereum nears $4,000 as ETF inflows surge and altcoins gain momentum amid renewed institutional interest and risk-on sentiment. Ethereum recently climbed above $3,300 following spot ETF inflows exceeding $700?million in a single day, a record high for these products. At the same time, on-chain transfer volume jumped 288% in three weeks to over $10?billion, its ...

