Platinum prices are surging in 2025, thanks to structural deficits and rising Chinese demand. Supply constraints may sustain momentum. Platinum has surged over 55% year-to-date, breaking out from a long-standing trading band below?$1,100/oz to reach highs above?$1,400/oz in mid-2025. This platinum price surge in 2025 reflects a rare shift in market dynamics. With fundamentals shifting, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...