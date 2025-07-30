The Hershey Company: Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared July 29, 2025, and are payable September 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2025. It is the 382nd consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 163rd consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

