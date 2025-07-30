KORE Group Holdings, Inc.: KORE and TD SYNNEX Announce Strategic Alliance to Simplify Connectivity

Making IoT Connectivity Easier to Buy and Faster to Deploy

ATLANTA, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE), the global pure-play Internet of Things ("IoT") hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, has joined forces with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and IT solutions aggregator, to simplify how businesses access and deploy IoT connectivity. Through this alliance, KORE's OmniSIM® US connectivity plans are now available via TD SYNNEX's broad distribution network, making it easier for channel partners and end customers to adopt scalable, reliable IoT solutions.

"At KORE, we are committed to eliminating the complexity of connectivity so businesses can focus on innovation and growth," said Ryan Yahrmatter, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Carrier Relations at KORE. "By aligning with TD SYNNEX, we are making it easier than ever for customers to access best-in-class IoT connectivity with straightforward pricing models. This collaboration is a significant step in ensuring businesses have the seamless, scalable connectivity solutions they need."

By combining KORE's deep expertise in IoT and carrier relationships with TD SYNNEX's expansive channel reach, this collaboration is designed to reduce complexity and shorten the path from concept to deployment. In addition to providing streamlined access to connectivity solutions, KORE's ability to source hardware and components not typically available through TD SYNNEX adds significant value for resellers and solution providers building end-to-end IoT offerings.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future. Our strategic partnership with KORE empowers us to offer comprehensive cloud and connectivity solutions with multiple routes to market for advisors and resellers. This collaboration ensures our customers can harness the full potential of technology to achieve remarkable results," said Marcie Stout, Vice President, Cloud Marketplace and ISV at TD SYNNEX.

KORE is reinforcing its role as a single source of IoT connectivity with an easy-to-quote, flat-rate billing model that simplifies engagement for the channel. With procurement now available through TD SYNNEX, channel partners can quickly access the flexible, carrier-grade connectivity needed to support deployments across a range of industries and use cases.

"This collaboration with TD SYNNEX represents a pivotal moment in our go-to-market approach," said Jared Deith, Chief Revenue Officer at KORE. "By streamlining how connectivity is purchased and deployed, we're equipping partners with the tools they need to accelerate adoption, reduce time to revenue, and ultimately bring more value to their customers."

