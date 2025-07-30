Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.07.2025 13:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc.: Potomac Bancshares Reports Increase In 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Over Prior Year

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID: PTBS), the bank holding company of Bank of Charles Town (the "Bank"), also known as The Community's Bank, reported net income of $2.1 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.50 for the second quarter of 2025. Net income increased $654 thousand, and basic and diluted earnings per share increased by $0.16 compared to net income of $1.4 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.34 for the second quarter of 2024.

Net income was $4.3 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share totaled $1.03 for the six months ending June 30, 2025. Net income increased by $1.2 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share increased by $0.28 compared to net income of $3.1 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.75 for the six months ending June 30, 2024.


Three Months Ended


June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

Net income

$2,074

$2,188

$1,420

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$0.50

$0.53

$0.34

Return on average assets

0.91 %

1.01 %

0.68 %

Return on average equity

10.83 %

11.88 %

8.40 %





Non-GAAP Measures:




Adjusted net income

$2,141

$2,188

$1,725

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

$0.52

$0.53

$0.42

Adjusted return on average assets

0.94 %

1.01 %

0.82 %

Adjusted return on average equity

11.18 %

11.88 %

10.20 %

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$2,986

$2,982

$2,339

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average
assets

1.31 %

1.37 %

1.12 %

Net interest margin

3.48 %

3.51 %

3.25 %

Efficiency ratio

68.19 %

67.47 %

71.80 %

Note: see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

"We're proud of our strong second quarter performance, with 9% annualized revenue growth and solid progress on our strategic goals," said Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of Potomac Bancshares. "Loan and deposit growth remained robust, and we continued to expand in key markets like Berkeley and Loudoun Counties, while deepening our SBA and government contracting lending niches."

Frazier continued, "Despite a sluggish economy, we're optimistic about the year ahead and remain focused on delivering shareholder value-evident in our balance sheet growth, increased dividend, and 8% rise in book value per share. It was a pleasure seeing so many of our shareholders at the annual meeting in May. Your continued support means a great deal to all of us."

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, are as follows. Comparisons are to the three-month period ending March 31, 2025, unless otherwise stated:

  • Adjusted return on assets of 0.94%
  • Adjusted return on equity of 11.18%
  • Loan balances increased 11%, annualized
  • Deposit balances increased 12%, annualized
  • Total revenue growth of 9%, annualized
  • Asset quality metrics were excellent with NPAs at 0.24% of total assets
  • Tangible book value per share (1) increased 8%, annualized, to $18.70
  • Quarterly cash dividend on common stock increased 8% to $0.13 per share

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $280 thousand, or 4%, to $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Total interest and dividend income increased by $490 thousand and total interest expense increased by $210 thousand. While net interest income increased, the net interest margin (1) decreased by 3 basis points to 3.48%. The decrease in the net interest margin was attributable to a change in the composition of average earning assets and an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income increased $490 thousand and was attributable to a $181 thousand increase in interest income and fees on loans and a $315 thousand increase in interest income on deposits in other financial institutions. The increase in interest and fees on loans was attributable to a 2-basis point increase in yield and a $3.9 million increase in average balances. The increase in interest income on deposits in other financial institutions was attributable to a $23.3 million increase in average balances and a 10-basis point increase in yield. The yield on total earning assets decreased 2-basis points to 5.19% in the second quarter of 2025 from a change in the composition of average earning assets. The $23.3 million increase in average balances of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions was large enough to cause a decrease in the total yield on earning assets and a decrease in the net interest margin during the period.

Total interest expense increased $210 thousand and was attributable to a $219 thousand, or 7%, increase in interest expense on deposits. The increase in interest expense on deposits resulted from a 4-basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a $25.0 million increase in average balances. The total cost of funds was 1.81% for the second quarter, which was a 2-basis point increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income totaled $1.8 million for the second quarter, which was a $63 thousand, or 3%, decrease from the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $173 thousand decrease in other operating income, which was partially offset by a $104 thousand increase in secondary market mortgage income. Gains and fee income on mortgage loans increased from higher demand from clients. Other operating income decreased primarily from a $124 thousand recovery on a fraud loss included in the first quarter of 2025.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense totaled $6.5 million for the second quarter, which was a $298 thousand, or 5%, increase from the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to a $392 thousand, or 12%, increase in salaries and employee benefits. During the second quarter, the Company increased salaries and wages, which included cost-of-living and merit-based adjustments. Incentives and commissions earned by employees also contributed to the increase.

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

Asset quality remained excellent during the second quarter. Loans that were past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans were 0.12% on June 30, 2025, 0.07% on March 31, 2025, and 0.01% on June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.24% on June 30, 2025, 0.25% on March 31, 2025, and 0.34% on June 30, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans were 0.02% for the second quarter of 2025, 0.00% for the first quarter of 2025, and 0.03% for the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.4 million, or 1.00% of total loans on June 30, 2025, $7.2 million, or 1.00% of total loans on March 31, 2025, and $6.9 million, or 1.04% of total loans on June 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses totaled $225 thousand for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $250 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 and $129 thousand for the second quarter of 2024. While there were no changes in the specific reserve component of the allowance for credit losses, the general reserve component increased during the second quarter of 2025 from the impact of loan growth. There were no changes to qualitative factors in the general reserve component.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.4 million on June 30, 2025, $7.2 million on March 31, 2025, and $6.9 million on June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $45 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, $1 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, and $47 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. Charge-offs were comprised primarily of 1-4 family residential mortgage loans.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans:

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended


June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning of
period

$7,180

$6,977

$6,832

Net charge-offs

(46)

(1)

(47)

Provision for credit losses on loans

225

204

96

Allowance for credit losses on loans, end of period

$7,359

$7,180

$6,881

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $448 thousand on June 30, 2025, $448 thousand on March 31, 2025, and $337 thousand on June 30, 2024. There was no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $46 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, and $33 thousand in the second quarter of 2024.

BALANCE SHEET

Assets totaled $920.3 million on June 30, 2025, which was an increase of $24.8 million, or 11% (annualized), from March 31, 2025, and a $87.8 million, or 11%, increase from June 30, 2024. The increase in total assets from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $19.9 million, or 11% (annualized), increase in loans, net of allowance for credit losses. Total loans increased from June 30, 2024, primarily from a $71.9 million, or 11%, increase in loans, net of the allowance for credit losses.

Loans totaled $736.4 million on June 30, 2025, an increase of $20.1 million, or 11% (annualized), from $716.3 million, on March 31, 2025. Quarterly average loans totaled $715.7 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 2% (annualized), from the first quarter of 2025. On June 30, 2025, loans increased $72.4 million, or 11%, from one year ago, and quarterly average loans increased $61.6 million, or 9%.

Securities available for sale totaled $76.8 million on June 30, 2025, an increase of $24 thousand from March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $6.5 million from June 30, 2024. On June 30, 2025, net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio totaled $6.6 million, which was a $126 thousand increase from March 31, 2025, and a $1.9 million decrease from June 30, 2024.

Deposits totaled $794.9 million on June 30, 2025, an increase of $22.5 million, or 12% (annualized), from March 31, 2025. Quarterly average deposits increased from the first quarter of 2025 by $29.1 million. Total deposits increased $54.8 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2025, and quarterly average deposits for the second quarter of 2025 increased $38.7 million from the second quarter of 2024.

Other borrowings totaled $31.8 million on June 30, 2025, compared to $32.1 million on March 31, 2025. On June 30, 2025, other borrowings included $29.0 million of funds borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and had a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.21% with maturity dates on advances ranging from 2026 to 2028.

Shareholders' equity totaled $77.5 million on June 30, 2025, which was a $1.4 million increase from March 31, 2025, and an $8.2 million increase from June 30, 2024. The increases in shareholders' equity were primarily attributable to increases in retained earnings. Retained earnings increased by $1.5 million from March 31, 2025, and $6.0 million from June 30, 2025. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased $94 thousand from March 31, 2025, and decreased $2.2 million from June 30, 2024.

The following table provides capital ratios at the end of the period:


For the Period Ended


June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

Total capital ratio (2)

13.50 %

13.61 %

13.96 %

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.43 %

12.55 %

12.87 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.43 %

12.55 %

12.87 %

Leverage ratio (2)

9.91 %

10.06 %

9.99 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)(3)

8.42 %

8.49 %

8.32 %

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, which was $0.01 per share, or an 8% increase, compared to the quarterly cash dividend paid in the first quarter of 2025.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company's management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business, performance, and financial position. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

ABOUT POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Bank of Charles Town, which was founded in 1871. The Bank also does business under the names BCT and The Community's Bank. The Bank conducts operations through its nine branch offices and two loan production offices. The Bank's offices are in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to permanent loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. BCT was voted WINNER in the LoudounNow 2024 Loudoun's Favorite readers' poll in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Banker, and Financial Planner. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2024 Martinsburg Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. The Bank was named a "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker five of the last six years.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." Individuals may purchase shares under the symbol "PTBS" by contacting one's personal broker. For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which the Company conducts its business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in the Company's loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in the Company's loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of the Company's loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plan; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting the Company's operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.










Performance Summary










(in thousands, except share and per share data)








(unaudited)




















For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2025


2024


2025


2024

Income Statement










Interest and dividend income:










Interest and fees on loans

$ 9,682


$ 9,501


$ 8,361


$ 19,183


$ 16,586

Taxable interest on securities

710


715


695


1,425


1,330

Tax-exempt interest on securities

28


29


29


57


57

Other interest and dividends

989


674


1,003


1,663


1,862

Total interest and dividend income

$ 11,409


$ 10,919


$ 10,088


$ 22,328


$ 19,835

Interest expense:










Interest on deposits

$ 3,324


$ 3,105


$ 3,308


$ 6,429


$ 6,450

Interest on short term borrowings

2


6


7


8


13

Interest on long term borrowings

309


313


67


622


134

Interest on subordinated debt

140


141


140


281


280

Total interest expense

$ 3,775


$ 3,565


$ 3,522


$ 7,340


$ 6,877

Net interest income

$ 7,634


$ 7,354


$ 6,566


$ 14,988


$ 12,958

Provision for credit losses

225


250


129


475


309

Net interest income after provision for credit
losses

$ 7,409


$ 7,104


$ 6,437


$ 14,513


$ 12,649

Noninterest Income:










Wealth and investments

$ 498


$ 505


$ 431


$ 1,003


$ 850

Service charges on deposit accounts

225


260


265


485


511

Gains / fees on sale of mortgage loans

351


247


274


598


470

ATM and check card fees

518


475


521


993


1,014

Income from bank owned life insurance

100


97


97


197


213

Net losses on sale of securities

-


-


(386)


-


(386)

Net loss on disposal of premises & equipment

-


(2)


-


(2)


-

Other operating income

74


247


157


321


301

Total noninterest income

$ 1,766


$ 1,829


$ 1,359


$ 3,595


$ 2,973

Noninterest expenses:










Salaries and employee benefits

$ 3,760


$ 3,368


$ 3,228


$ 7,128


$ 6,243

Occupancy

310


344


266


654


542

Equipment

344


376


367


720


735

Accounting, audit, and compliance

70


69


44


139


109

Advertising and public relations

112


118


116


230


184

Data processing

453


452


459


905


923

FDIC assessment

104


99


94


203


188

Other professional fees

140


132


146


272


256

Trust professional fees

144


171


123


315


231

Director and committee fees

68


97


88


165


181

Legal fees

23


33


117


56


182

Supplies

66


79


62


145


138

Communications

112


112


99


224


201

ATM and check card expense

264


240


263


504


512

Other operating expenses

529


511


500


1,040


1,009

Total noninterest expenses

$ 6,499


$ 6,201


$ 5,972


$ 12,700


$ 11,634

Income before income tax expense

$ 2,676


$ 2,732


$ 1,824


$ 5,408


$ 3,988

Income tax expense

602


544


404


1,146


892

Net income

$ 2,074


$ 2,188


$ 1,420


$ 4,262


$ 3,096

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.










Performance Summary










(in thousands, except share and per share data)










(unaudited)





















As of or For the Three Months Ended


As of or For the Six Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2025


2024


2025


2024

Common Share and Per Common Share Data










Earnings per common share, basic

$ 0.50


$ 0.53


$ 0.34


$ 1.03


$ 0.75

Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)

$ 0.52


$ 0.53


$ 0.42


$ 1.05


$ 0.82

Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Earnings per common share, diluted

$ 0.50


$ 0.53


$ 0.34


$ 1.03


$ 0.75

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)

$ 0.52


$ 0.53


$ 0.42


$ 1.05


$ 0.82

Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Shares outstanding at period end

4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Tangible book value per share at period end (1)

$ 18.70


$ 18.35


$ 16.72


$ 18.70


$ 16.72

Cash dividends

$ 0.13


$ 0.12


$ 0.12


$ 0.25


$ 0.22











Key Performance Ratios










Return on average assets

0.91 %


1.01 %


0.68 %


0.96 %


0.74 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)

0.94 %


1.01 %


0.82 %


0.97 %


0.82 %

Return on average equity

10.83 %


11.88 %


8.40 %


11.35 %


9.20 %

Adjusted return on average equity (1)

11.18 %


11.88 %


10.20 %


11.52 %


10.10 %

Net interest margin (1)

3.48 %


3.51 %


3.25 %


3.40 %


3.23 %

Efficiency ratio (1)

68.19 %


67.47 %


71.80 %


67.83 %


71.25 %











Average Balances










Average assets

$ 912,253


$ 881,490


$ 841,627


$ 896,863


$ 836,744

Average earning assets

881,485

#

850,176


812,168


888,876

#

807,076

Average shareholders' equity

76,808

#

74,694


67,987


75,757

#

67,684











Asset Quality










Loan charge-offs

$ 58


$ 21


$ 80


$ 79


$ 137

Loan recoveries

13


20


33


33


69

Net charge-offs

45


1


47


46


68

Non-accrual loans

2,244


2,245


2,963


2,245


2,963

Other real estate owned, net

-


-


-


-


-

Nonperforming assets (5)

2,244


2,245


2,963


2,245


2,963

Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing

726


523


60


726


60

Loans over 90 days past due, accruing

151


-


-


151


-

Special mention loans

15,711


14,055


8,192


15,711


8,192

Substandard loans, accruing

1,150


1,463


1,631


1,150


1,631











Capital Ratios (2)










Total capital

$ 99,097


$ 97,302


$ 92,606


$ 99,097


$ 92,606

Tier 1 capital

91,290


89,674


85,388


91,290


85,388

Common equity tier 1 capital

91,290


89,674


85,388


91,290


85,388

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

13.50 %


13.61 %


13.96 %


13.50 %


13.96 %

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

12.43 %


12.55 %


12.87 %


12.43 %


12.87 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighed assets

12.43 %


12.55 %


12.87 %


12.43 %


12.87 %

Leverage ratio

9.91 %


10.06 %


9.99 %


9.91 %


9.99 %

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.










Performance Summary










(in thousands, except share and per share data)










(unaudited)











For the Period Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Balance Sheet










Cash and due from banks

$ 4,638


$ 4,673


$ 5,143


$ 5,014


$ 4,061

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

67,636


66,844


59,621


67,337


51,167

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 72,274


$ 71,517


$ 64,764


$ 72,351


$ 55,228

Securities available for sale, at fair value

76,787


76,763


77,385


82,146


83,276

Equity securities, at fair value

246


243


241


223


200

Restricted securities

2,037


2,023


2,103


2,328


1,419

Loans held for sale

5,682


2,234


1,506


1,219


1,395

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

729,065


709,160


697,132


679,558


657,188

Premises and equipment, net

8,107


8,240


8,099


7,832


7,806

Accrued interest receivable

2,439


2,478


2,283


2,382


2,413

Bank owned life insurance

14,174


14,074


13,977


13,878


13,780

Other assets

9,528


8,851


9,859


9,414


9,875

Total assets

$ 920,339


$ 895,583


$ 877,349


$ 871,331


$ 832,580











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 176,708


$ 186,182


$ 171,681


$ 172,941


$ 169,262

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

618,155


586,200


582,677


576,809


570,834

Total deposits

$ 794,863


$ 772,382


$ 754,358


$ 749,750


$ 740,096

Short term borrowings

2,793


3,052


3,170


3,503


3,031

Long term borrowings

29,000


29,000


31,000


31,000


6,000

Subordinated debt

9,989


9,973


9,958


9,942


9,927

Accrued interest payable

1,148


987


1,266


1,041


875

Other liabilities

5,056


4,140


4,181


3,586


3,347

Total liabilities

$ 842,849


$ 819,534


$ 803,933


$ 798,822


$ 763,276











Common stock

$ 4,493


$ 4,493


$ 4,493


$ 4,493


$ 4,493

Surplus

14,547


14,547


14,547


14,547


14,547

Retained Earnings

67,032


65,497


63,806


62,331


61,068

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net

(5,088)


(4,994)


(5,936)


(5,368)


(7,310)


$ 80,984


$ 79,543


$ 76,910


$ 76,003


$ 72,798

Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury

(3,494)


(3,494)


(3,494)


(3,494)


(3,494)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 77,490


$ 76,049


$ 73,416


$ 72,509


$ 69,304

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 920,339


$ 895,583


$ 877,349


$ 871,331


$ 832,580











Loan Data










Construction and land development

$ 46,882


$ 42,954


$ 39,404


$ 35,260


$ 28,936

Secured by farmland

6,732


6,707


6,769


6,820


6,814

Secured by 1-4 family residential loans

253,798


250,436


247,299


244,125


240,053

Other real estate loans

355,690


344,953


345,904


340,027


335,888

Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate)

118


237


190


195


198

Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by
real estate)

63,763


61,348


54,205


49,972


41,431

Consumer installment loans

2,860


2,910


2,910


2,994


3,287

Deposit overdraft

103


85


518


74


71

All other loans

6,478


6,710


6,910


7,188


7,391

Total loans

$ 736,424


$ 716,340


$ 704,109


$ 686,655


$ 664,069

Allowance for credit losses

(7,359)


(7,180)


(6,977)


(7,097)


(6,881)

Loans, net

$ 729,065


$ 709,160


$ 697,132


$ 679,558


$ 657,188

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.










Non-GAAP Reconciliations










(in thousands, except share and per share data)










(unaudited)





















As of or for the Three Months Ended


As of or for the Six Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,

#

June 30,


2025


2025


2024


2025

#

2024

Adjusted Net Income










Net income (GAAP)

$ 2,074


$ 2,188


$ 1,420


$ 4,262


$ 3,096











Add: Loss on sale of securities

$ -


$ -


$ 386


$ -


$ 386

Add: Core system conversion expense

85


-


-


85


-

Total adjustments

$ 85


$ -


$ 386


$ 85


$ 386

Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4)

(18)


-


(81)


(18)


(81)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 2,141


$ 2,188


$ 1,725


$ 4,329


$ 3,401





















Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic










Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Basic earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.50


$ 0.53


$ 0.34


$ 1.03


$ 0.75

Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.52


$ 0.53


$ 0.42


$ 1.05


$ 0.82





















Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted










Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.50


$ 0.53


$ 0.34


$ 1.03


$ 0.75

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.52


$ 0.53


$ 0.42


$ 1.05


$ 0.82





















Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings










Net interest income

$ 7,634


$ 7,354


$ 6,566


$ 14,988


$ 12,958

Total noninterest income

1,766


1,829


1,359


3,595


2,973

Net revenue

$ 9,400


$ 9,183


$ 7,925


$ 18,583


$ 15,931

Total noninterest expense

6,499


6,201


5,972


12,700


11,634

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 2,901


$ 2,982


$ 1,953


$ 5,883


$ 4,297

Add: Loss on sale of securities

-


-


386


-


386

Add: Core system conversion expense

85


-


-


85


-

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 2,986


$ 2,982


$ 2,339


$ 5,968


$ 4,683





















Adjusted Performance Ratios










Average assets

$ 912,253


$ 881,490


$ 841,627


$ 896,863


$ 836,744

Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.91 %


1.01 %


0.68 %


0.96 %


0.74 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.94 %


1.01 %


0.82 %


0.97 %


0.82 %











Average shareholders' equity

$ 76,808


$ 74,694


$ 67,987


$ 75,757


$ 67,684

Return on average equity (GAAP)

10.83 %


11.88 %


8.40 %


11.35 %


9.20 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

11.18 %


11.88 %


10.20 %


11.52 %


10.10 %











Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.28 %


1.37 %


0.93 %


1.32 %


1.03 %

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.31 %


1.37 %


1.12 %


1.34 %


1.13 %





















Net Interest Margin










Tax-equivalent net interest income

$ 7,640


$ 7,360


$ 6,572


$ 15,000


$ 12,970

Average earning assets

881,485


850,176


812,168


888,876


807,076

Net interest margin

3.48 %


3.51 %


3.25 %


3.40 %


3.23 %





















Efficiency Ratio










Total noninterest expense

$ 6,499


$ 6,201


$ 5,972


$ 12,700


$ 11,634

Subtract: Core sytstem conversion expense

(85)


-


-


(85)


-

Total noninterest expense subtotal

$ 6,414


$ 6,201


$ 5,972


$ 12,615


$ 11,634

Tax-equivalent net interest income

$ 7,640


$ 7,360


$ 6,572


$ 15,000


$ 12,970

Total noninterest income

$ 1,766


$ 1,829


$ 1,359


$ 3,595


$ 2,973

Add: Net losses on disposal of premises & equipment

-


2


-


2


-

Add: Net losses on sale of investment securities, AFS

-


-


386


-


386

Total noninterest income subtotal

1,766


1,831


1,745


3,597


3,359

Subtotal

$ 9,406


$ 9,191


$ 8,317


$ 18,597


$ 16,329











Efficiency ratio

68.19 %


67.47 %


71.80 %


67.83 %


71.25 %











Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income










GAAP measures:










Interest income - loans

$ 9,682


$ 9,501


$ 8,361


$ 19,183


$ 16,586

Interest income - investments taxable

710


715


695


1,425


1,330

Interest income - investments tax exempt

28


29


29


57


57

Interest income - other

989


674


1,003


1,663


1,862

Interest expense - deposits

(3,324)


(3,105)


(3,308)


(6,429)


(6,450)

Interest expense - short term borrowings

(2)


(6)


(7)


(8)


(13)

Interest expense - long term borrowings

(309)


(313)


(67)


(622)


(134)

Interest expense - subordinated debt

(140)


(141)


(140)


(281)


(280)

Net interest income

$ 7,634


$ 7,354


$ 6,566


$ 14,988


$ 12,958

Non-GAAP measures:










Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income -
municipal securities (4)

$ 6


$ 6


$ 6


$ 12


$ 12

Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income

$ 6


$ 6


$ 6


$ 12


$ 12

Tax equivalent net interest income

$ 7,640


$ 7,360


$ 6,572


$ 15,000


$ 12,970











Tangible Book Value Per Share










Tangible common equity

$ 77,490


$ 76,049


$ 69,305


$ 77,490


$ 69,305

Common shares outstanding, ending

4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Tangible book value per share

$ 18.70


$ 18.35


$ 16.72


$ 18.70


$ 16.72

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.




(2) Capital ratios are for Bank of Charles Town.









(3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc.









(4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%









(5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.















SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.