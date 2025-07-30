Anzeige
WKN: A2PP3A | ISIN: IL0011595993 | Ticker-Symbol: 154
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 17:43
12,235 Euro
-1,37 % -0,170
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INMODE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INMODE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,31512,37018:10
12,31012,37018:07
PR Newswire
30.07.2025 13:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InMode Ltd.: InMode Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenue of $95.6 Million, 80% Gross Margins

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Quarterly GAAP revenues of $95.6 million, compared to $86.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $19.8 million, a decrease of 6% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
  • GAAP operating income of $22.9 million, *non-GAAP operating income of $26.3 million.
  • Total cash position of $510.7 million as of June 30, 2025, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits.

U.S. GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Revenues

$95,602

$86,449

Gross Margins

80 %

80 %

Net Income

$26,742

$23,818

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.42

$0.28

*Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Gross Margins

80 %

81 %

Net Income

$30,139

$28,976

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.47

$0.34

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Management Comments

"The second quarter reflects the broader trends we've seen in recent months, with persistent external headwinds, including ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and a more cautious consumer behavior," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer of InMode. "While these factors have impacted our results, we remain disciplined in our execution and committed to investing in the capabilities and growth drivers that will enable us to emerge stronger and deliver sustainable long-term value.

"Although broader economic challenges in the U.S. impacted our overall performance this quarter, our international business provided a certain offset. Once again, sales generated from Europe reached a record high in the second quarter," Mizrahy concluded.

Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer of InMode, added, "Our strong balance sheet is a key asset in these uncertain times, giving us the flexibility to retain top talent, expand globally, and continue leading the industry with cutting-edge technologies. Finally, assuming U.S. tariffs remain at their current level of 10%, we expect gross margins to be impacted by approximately 2% to 3%. We continue to evaluate options to mitigate the effects of these tariffs," Malca concluded.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $95.6 million. In the second quarter of 2024, revenues were $86.4 million, excluding $16.2 million in pre-orders for new platforms which had not yet been delivered by quarter-end.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter remained steady at 80%, consistent with the second quarter of 2024. *On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 80%, compared to 81% last year.

GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 24%, compared to 21% in the second quarter of 2024. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 28% compared to 27% for the second quarter of 2024.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $26.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $23.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $30.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $29.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $510.7 million.

2025 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2025 ending December 31, 2025. Based on our current estimates, management expects:

  • Revenues between $365 to $375 million, compared to prior guidance of $395 million to $405 million
  • *Non-GAAP gross margin remains the same as in previous guidance between 78% and 80%
  • *Non-GAAP income from operations to be between $93 million and $98 million, compared to previous guidance of $101 million to $106 million
  • *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.55 to $1.59, compared to previous guidance of $1.64 to $1.68

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

The Current Situation in Israel

Regarding the current situation in Israel, the conflict in the region remains volatile. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began in January 2025 but collapsed in March. On June 13, Israel launched a pre-emptive strike on Iran, prompting retaliatory missile and drone attacks. A ceasefire between Israel and Iran was reached on June 23, though its durability remains uncertain. The scope and severity of ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Northern Israel, Lebanon, Iran, and the broader region are unpredictable and could escalate further. To date, our operations have not been materially affected. We continue to monitor political and military developments closely and examine the consequences for our operations and assets.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call today, July 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10201337/ff895a1432.

Callers will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers who opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562
Israel Toll - Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736
Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=LXTC7h0
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from July 30, 2025, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to August 13, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-752
Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 4085483

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2025 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2025, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Yair Malca

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (949) 305-0108

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Email: [email protected]

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024


REVENUES

95,602

86,449

173,476

166,733


COST OF REVENUES

19,152

17,116

36,115

33,481


GROSS PROFIT

76,450

69,333

137,361

133,252


OPERATING EXPENSES:






Research and development

3,372

3,698

6,267

7,216


Sales and marketing

47,474

45,055

87,201

84,850


General and administrative

2,723

2,266

5,394

4,780


TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

53,569

51,019

98,862

96,846


OPERATIONS INCOME

22,881

18,314

38,499

36,406


Finance income, net

8,062

8,690

14,921

16,674


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

30,943

27,004

53,420

53,080


INCOME TAXES

4,201

3,186

8,477

5,566


NET INCOME

26,742

23,818

44,943

47,514








EARNINGS PER SHARE:






Basic

0.42

0.28

0.68

0.56


Diluted

0.42

0.28

0.68

0.55


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF
EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)






Basic

63,252

83,878

65,982

84,205


Diluted

63,637

85,890

66,540

86,520


INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

216,237

155,329

Marketable securities

183,388

267,688

Short-term bank deposits

111,058

173,455

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

35,654

36,335

Prepaid expense and other receivables

24,334

22,097

Inventories

68,110

59,548

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

638,781

714,452

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

2,545

3,176

Deferred income tax asset

54,763

56,285

Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,299

8,732

Property and equipment, net

2,260

2,322

Other investments

700

700

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

69,567

71,215

TOTAL ASSETS

708,348

785,667

Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable

17,482

13,782

Contract liabilities

12,996

16,755

Other liabilities

36,056

39,314

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

66,534

69,851

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities

3,355

3,336

Other liabilities

3,919

3,356

Operating lease liabilities

6,103

5,311

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

13,377

12,003

TOTAL LIABILITIES

79,911

81,854




TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

628,437

703,813

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

708,348

785,667

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






Net income

26,742

23,818

44,943

47,514


Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

191

177

365

342


Share-based compensation expenses

3,418

5,158

5,936

9,141


Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable

147

97

53

284


Loss on marketable securities, net

5

112

3

141


Finance income, net

(313)

(5,040)

(1,887)

(9,797)


Deferred income taxes

566

(56)

1,462

(93)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(3,285)

(4,814)

1,259

4,494


Decrease (increase) in other receivables

1,276

(4,048)

(2,256)

(6,717)


Increase in inventories

(4,329)

(1,025)

(8,562)

(7,532)


Increase in accounts payable

2,430

2,325

3,700

1,582


Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

127

2,241

(3,160)

(5,562)


Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current)

(2,903)

23,114

(3,740)

32,376


Net cash provided by operating activities

24,072

42,059

38,116

66,173


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:






Investment in short-term deposits

(25,000)

(55,000)

(25,000)

(86,297)


Proceeds from short-term deposits

55,000

13,500

86,297

13,500


Purchase of fixed assets

(219)

(246)

(304)

(358)


Purchase of marketable securities

-

(64,129)

(20,877)

(185,693)


Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

-

33,910

3,003

47,375


Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

41,875

89,690

104,022

181,808


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

71,656

17,725

147,141

(29,665)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:






Repurchase of ordinary shares

(27,484)

(88,980)

(127,444)

(88,980)


Exercise of options

505

395

999

629


Net cash used in financing activities

(26,979)

(88,585)

(126,445)

(88,351)


EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,540

(132)

2,096

(571)


NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

70,289

(28,933)

60,908

(52,414)








CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

145,948

120,930

155,329

144,411


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

216,237

91,997

216,237

91,997



INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues by Category:


















Capital Equipment revenues - United States

40,653

42 %

34,799

41 %

70,195

40 %

65,658

39 %

Capital Equipment revenues - International

35,133

37 %

30,606

35 %

63,266

37 %

57,529

35 %

Total Capital Equipment revenues

75,786

79 %

65,405

76 %

133,461

77 %

123,187

74 %

Consumables and service revenues

19,816

21 %

21,044

24 %

40,015

23 %

43,546

26 %

Total Revenue

95,602

100 %

86,449

100 %

173,476

100 %

166,733

100 %


















































Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024


%

%

%

%


United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

Revenues by
Technology:













Minimal-Invasive

73

82

78

85

86

87

82

81

81

87

84

86

Hands-Free

4

2

3

11

4

7

3

2

3

9

3

6

Non-Invasive

23

16

19

4

10

6

15

17

16

4

13

8


100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended June 30, 2025

Three months ended June 30, 2024


GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP


REVENUES

95,602

-

95,602

86,449

-

86,449


COST OF REVENUES

19,152

(334)

18,818

17,116

(471)

16,645


GROSS PROFIT

76,450

334

76,784

69,333

471

69,804


OPERATING EXPENSES:








Research and development

3,372

(287)

3,085

3,698

(559)

3,139


Sales and marketing

47,474

(2,529)

44,945

45,055

(3,824)

41,231


General and administrative

2,723

(268)

2,455

2,266

(304)

1,962


TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

53,569

(3,084)

50,485

51,019

(4,687)

46,332


OPERATIONS INCOME

22,881

3,418

26,299

18,314

5,158

23,472


Finance income, net

8,062

-

8,062

8,690

-

8,690


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

30,943

3,418

34,361

27,004

5,158

32,162


INCOME TAXES

4,201

21

4,222

3,186

-

3,186


NET INCOME

26,742

3,397

30,139

23,818

5,158

28,976










EARNINGS PER SHARE:








Basic

0.42


0.48

0.28


0.35


Diluted

0.42


0.47

0.28


0.34


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN
COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER
SHARE (in thousands)








Basic

63,252


63,252

83,878


83,878


Diluted

63,637


64,537

85,890


85,900



Six months ended June 30, 2025

Six months ended June 30, 2024

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

REVENUES

173,476

-

173,476

166,733

-

166,733

COST OF REVENUES

36,115

(644)

35,471

33,481

(880)

32,601

GROSS PROFIT

137,361

644

138,005

133,252

880

134,132

OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development

6,267

(509)

5,758

7,216

(987)

6,229

Sales and marketing

87,201

(4,292)

82,909

84,850

(6,707)

78,143

General and administrative

5,394

(491)

4,903

4,780

(567)

4,213

TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

98,862

(5,292)

93,570

96,846

(8,261)

88,585

OPERATIONS INCOME

38,499

5,936

44,435

36,406

9,141

45,547

Finance income, net

14,921

-

14,921

16,674

-

16,674

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

53,420

5,936

59,356

53,080

9,141

62,221

INCOME TAXES

8,477

(655)

7,822

5,566

-

5,566

NET INCOME

44,943

6,591

51,534

47,514

9,141

56,655








EARNINGS PER
SHARE:







Basic

0.68


0.78

0.56


0.67

Diluted

0.68


0.77

0.55


0.65

WEIGHTED AVERAGE
NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING USED IN
COMPUTATION OF
EARNINGS PER SHARE (in
thousands)







Basic

65,982


65,982

84,205


84,205

Diluted

66,540


67,052

86,520


86,531

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
