Criteo Corp: Criteo Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, today announced the appointment of two seasoned leaders to expanded executive roles to advance its strategic priorities, effective immediately.

The Company's new structure consolidates product, R&D, and commercial strategy under these leaders - one overseeing Performance Media and the other Retail Media. This streamlined organization is designed to sharpen focus, align execution with opportunity, and accelerate its next phase of growth.

Todd Parsons , who joined Criteo in August 2020 as Chief Product Officer, will assume the expanded role of Chief Product Officer and President, Performance Media. He will oversee Criteo's Performance Media business to deliver AI-driven, full-funnel, cross-channel, self-service activation solutions that enhance every consumer interaction. During the last five years, Parsons has played a pivotal role in driving Criteo's AI and data innovation and shaping its transformation into a multi-product, outcome-based Commerce Media platform. Prior to joining Criteo, Parsons served as Chief Product Officer at OpenX and Chief Product Officer at SocialCode. He brings deep data expertise from his time at Acxiom, where he led the Marketing Services business and oversaw first- and third-party data strategy and activation for leading global brands, and earlier founded two startups, Aditive (acquired by Axciom in 2014) and BuzzLogic.

Sherry Smith , formerly Executive Managing Director, Americas, has been promoted to President, Retail Media. She will lead the execution of Criteo's Retail Media ambitions to further advance its leadership in this fast-growing channel through scalable monetization solutions and best-in-class, AI-powered technology. Smith has been at the forefront of Retail Media since its earliest days. Since joining Criteo in June 2020, Smith has been a driving force behind the Company's expansion into a Retail Media powerhouse and has spearheaded several major retailer collaborations. Previously, Smith served as the Chief Executive Officer of Triad Retail Media, GroupM's Retail Media specialist company.

"Todd brings proven leadership in AI-driven innovation and Sherry brings a strong track record of delivering measurable client impact. In their expanded roles, they will help shape the next chapter of our growth," said Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "With Criteo's strong business fundamentals and ambitious long-term goals, this new structure will enable greater agility, sharper accountability, and a foundation for sustained performance and shareholder value creation."

Like Todd Parsons, Sherry Smith will report directly to Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer.

The Company is also conducting a search for a Chief Customer Officer, a commercial leadership role designed to unlock greater customer lifetime value and ensure every client activates the full potential of our platform.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem for brands, agencies, retailers, and media owners. Its AI-powered advertising platform has unique access to more than $1 trillion in annual commerce sales-powering connections with shoppers, inspiring discovery, and enabling highly personalized experiences. With thousands of clients and partnerships spanning global retail to digital commerce, Criteo delivers the technology, tools, and insights businesses need to drive performance and growth. For more information, please visit criteo.com.

