Patriot Battery Metals Inc.: Patriot Battery Metals Announces Board Changes

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Aline Côté to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mrs. Côté stands as an independent director.

Mrs. Côté is a seasoned mining executive with over 27 years of international experience spanning exploration, technical services, and operational leadership. She began her career at Noranda Inc. and held progressively senior roles at Xstrata plc and Glencore International AG. In 2014, she was appointed Head of Zinc Mining Technical Services at Glencore, a role she held until 2019, when she became Glencore's first female Industrial Lead, heading the Company's global Zinc and Lead industrial assets.

In 2019, she joined the board of directors of Kazzinc and in 2020, she joined the board of Trevali Mining Corporation, where she served as Chair of the Technical Committee.

Mrs. Côté holds a B.Sc. in Geology and an MBA from the Université du Québec, and completed postgraduate training at Laurentian University.

She brings to the Board deep operational expertise, strategic leadership, and firsthand experience managing large-scale, capital-intensive mining operations across multiple jurisdictions.

Pierre Boivin, Chair of the Board of Directors, comments: "We are very pleased to welcome Aline to the Patriot Battery Metals team as an independent director. Aline is a highly respected executive in the mining sector and a strong addition to our Board. Based in Québec and widely recognized across the global mining industry, she brings an exceptional combination of technical depth, operational leadership, and strategic perspective. Her appointment strengthens our Board's industry credibility and reinforces our alignment with Québec's growing role in the critical minerals value chain."

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Project hosts the world's largest1 pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource2 at the Rigel and Vega zones with 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs 2 O, Indicated, and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs 2 O, Inferred. Additionally, the Project hosts a Consolidated Mineral Resource, which includes the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, totalling 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li 2 O, 0.11% Cs 2 O, 166 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , and 66 ppm Ga, Indicated, and 33.4 Mt at 1.33% Li 2 O, 0.21% Cs 2 O, 155 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , and 65 ppm Ga, Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest in the world.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was announced for the CV5 Pegmatite August 21, 2024, and highlights it as a potential North American lithium raw materials powerhouse. The PEA outlines the potential for a competitive and globally significant high-grade lithium project targeting up to ~800 ktpa spodumene concentrate using a simple Dense Media Separation ("DMS) only process flowsheet.

1 Determination based on Mineral Resource data, sourced through July 11, 2025, from corporate disclosure.

2 The Consolidated MRE cut-off grade is variable depending on the mining method and pegmatite (0.40% Li 2 O open-pit, 0.60% Li 2 O underground CV5, and 0.70% Li 2 O underground CV13). A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs 2 O was used to model the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, which are entirely within the CV13 Pegmatite's open-pit mining shape. The Effective Date of the MREs is June 20, 2025 (through drill hole CV24-787). Mineral Resources are not Mineral or Ore Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

This news release has been approved by

" KEN BRINSDEN "

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule)

The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on May 13, 2025. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release, it is not aware of any new information or data verified by the competent person that materially affects the information included in the announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

