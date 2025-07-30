Federal Signal Corporation: Federal Signal Reports Record Second Quarter Results Including 15% Net Sales Growth and 20% Operating Income Improvement; Raises Full-Year Outlook and EBITDA Margin Targets

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $565 million, up $74 million, or 15%, from last year; organic growth of $42 million, or 9%

Operating income of $97.7 million, up $16.6 million, or 20%, from last year

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.16, up $0.17, or 17%, from last year

Adjusted EPS of $1.17, up $0.22, or 23%, from last year

Orders of $540 million, up $67 million, or 14%, from last year

Operating cash flow of $60 million, up $19 million, or 47%, from last year

Raises 2025 net sales outlook to a new range of $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion, from the prior range of $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion

Raises 2025 adjusted EPS* outlook to a new range of $3.92 to $4.10, from the prior range of $3.63 to $3.90

Raises Consolidated EBITDA margin target to a new range of 16% to 22%, from the prior range of 14% to 20%

Raises EBITDA margin target for the Environmental Solutions Group to a new range of 18% to 24%, from the prior range of 17% to 22%

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter were $565 million, an increase of $74 million, or 15%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Net income for the second quarter was $71.4 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to $60.8 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

The Company also reported adjusted net income for the second quarter of $71.9 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to $58.8 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. The Company is reporting adjusted results to facilitate comparisons of underlying performance on a year-over-year basis. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures is provided at the conclusion of this news release.

Double-Digit Year-over-Year Net Sales and Operating Income Growth and Strong Customer Demand in Record-Setting Quarter; Increasing EBITDA Margin Targets for the Environmental Solutions Group and the Company

"In what is typically a seasonally-strong period, our businesses were able to deliver 15% year-over-year net sales growth, 20% operating income improvement, gross margin expansion, and a 100-basis point increase in adjusted EBITDA margin during a record-setting second quarter," commented Jennifer L. Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Environmental Solutions Group delivered 18% year-over-year net sales growth and a 26% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Production increases at several of our businesses, higher sales of our aftermarket offerings, proactive management of price/cost dynamics, and contributions from recent acquisitions were meaningful year-over-year growth drivers. Our Safety and Security Systems Group also delivered impressive results, with 3% top-line growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27%. With its consistently strong performance over the last several quarters and ongoing traction on strategic initiatives, we are increasing the EBITDA margin target for our Environmental Solutions Group to a new range of 18% to 24%, from the prior range of 17% to 22%. At the same time, we are increasing our consolidated EBITDA margin target to a new range of 16% to 22%, from the prior range of 14% to 20%."

In the Environmental Solutions Group, net sales for the second quarter were $481 million, up $72 million, or 18%, compared to the prior-year quarter. In the Safety and Security Systems Group, net sales were $84 million, up $3 million, or 3%, compared to the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $97.7 million, up $16.6 million, or 20%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Consolidated operating margin for the second quarter was 17.3%, up from 16.5% in the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") for the second quarter was $118.2 million, up $20.5 million, or 21%, compared to the prior-year quarter, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.9%, up from 19.9% in the prior-year quarter.

In the Environmental Solutions Group, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $110.8 million, up $22.6 million, or 26%, compared to the prior-year quarter, and its adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.1%, up from 21.6% last year. In the Safety and Security Systems Group, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $22.6 million, up $3.3 million, or 17%, compared to the prior-year quarter, and its adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.9%, up from 23.7% last year.

Consolidated orders for the second quarter were $540 million, an increase of $67 million, or 14%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Consolidated backlog at June 30, 2025 was $1.08 billion, up $4 million from the prior-year quarter.

Increased Operating Cash Flow Provides Flexibility to Fund Organic Growth Opportunities, M&A, and Cash Returns to Stockholders

Net cash provided by operating activities during the second quarter was $60 million, an increase of $19 million, or 47%, from the prior-year quarter.

At June 30, 2025, consolidated debt was $269 million, total cash and cash equivalents were $65 million, and the Company had $515 million of availability for borrowings under its credit facility.

"Our operating cash flow generation in the first half of this year is up 34% compared to last year," said Sherman. "With the increased cash generation and available capacity under our credit facility, we have significant flexibility to invest in organic growth initiatives and pursue additional strategic acquisitions. As demonstrated with our dividend payment and share repurchases during the quarter, we also remain committed to returning cash to stockholders."

The Company funded dividends of $8.5 million during the second quarter, reflecting a dividend of $0.14 per share, and recently announced a similar $0.14 per share dividend that will be payable in the third quarter of 2025.

The Company also repurchased $20.0 million of its stock during the second quarter.

Outlook

"Demand for our products and aftermarket offerings remains strong, with our order intake this quarter up 14% compared to the prior year," noted Sherman. "With our record-setting second quarter performance, our current backlog, and continued execution against our strategic and operational initiatives, we are raising our full-year adjusted EPS* outlook to a new range of $3.92 to $4.10, from the prior range of $3.63 to $3.90. We are also increasing our full-year net sales outlook to a new range of between $2.07 billion and $2.13 billion, from the prior range of between $2.02 billion and $2.10 billion."

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 564.6

$ 490.4

$ 1,028.4

$ 915.3 Cost of sales 395.0

346.4

728.0

655.3 Gross profit 169.6

144.0

300.4

260.0 Selling, engineering, general and administrative expenses 66.9

58.3

127.1

115.5 Amortization expense 4.5

3.8

8.8

7.4 Acquisition and integration-related expenses, net 0.5

0.8

1.1

1.7 Operating income 97.7

81.1

163.4

135.4 Interest expense, net 3.5

3.2

6.5

6.4 Other expense, net 0.8

0.4

1.5

0.6 Income before income taxes 93.4

77.5

155.4

128.4 Income tax expense 22.0

16.7

37.7

16.0 Net income $ 71.4

$ 60.8

$ 117.7

$ 112.4 Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.18

$ 1.00

$ 1.93

$ 1.84 Diluted $ 1.16

$ 0.99

$ 1.91

$ 1.82 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 60.6

61.0

60.9

61.0 Diluted 61.3

61.7

61.6

61.7 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.14

$ 0.12

$ 0.28

$ 0.24















Operating data:













Operating margin 17.3 %

16.5 %

15.9 %

14.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 118.2

$ 97.7

$ 203.3

$ 168.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.9 %

19.9 %

19.8 %

18.4 % Total orders $ 539.7

$ 473.0

$ 1,107.6

$ 975.7 Backlog 1,083.5

1,079.9

1,083.5

1,079.9 Depreciation and amortization 19.9

15.8

38.6

31.2

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 64.7

$ 91.1 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $3.1 and $2.6, respectively 238.3

196.4 Inventories 356.5

331.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24.6

24.0 Total current assets 684.1

642.5 Properties and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $200.4 and $187.4, respectively 236.8

218.9 Rental equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $62.4 and $53.3, respectively 201.0

173.2 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26.4

27.8 Goodwill 517.6

477.7 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $94.6 and $85.6, respectively 222.5

199.7 Deferred tax assets 10.7

9.4 Other long-term assets 16.9

16.0 Total assets $ 1,916.0

$ 1,765.2 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations $ 10.7

$ 19.4 Accounts payable 102.8

79.0 Customer deposits 39.7

35.0 Accrued liabilities:





Compensation and withholding taxes 39.0

45.6 Current operating lease liabilities 6.9

6.8 Other current liabilities 63.9

56.0 Total current liabilities 263.0

241.8 Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 258.3

204.4 Long-term operating lease liabilities 20.3

21.8 Long-term pension and other postretirement benefit liabilities 41.7

41.7 Deferred tax liabilities 58.5

58.0 Other long-term liabilities 12.0

11.4 Total liabilities 653.8

579.1 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $1 par value per share, 90.0 shares authorized, 70.7 and 70.3 shares issued, respectively 70.7

70.3 Capital in excess of par value 319.8

309.8 Retained earnings 1,203.4

1,102.8 Treasury stock, at cost, 9.9 and 9.2 shares, respectively (260.2)

(207.8) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71.5)

(89.0) Total stockholders' equity 1,262.2

1,186.1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,916.0

$ 1,765.2

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2025

2024 Operating activities:





Net income $ 117.7

$ 112.4 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 38.6

31.2 Stock-based compensation expense 8.1

8.8 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration -

0.1 Payments for acquisition-related activity (0.1)

- Amortization of interest rate swap settlement gain -

(1.2) Deferred income taxes 0.2

2.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (68.1)

(81.7) Net cash provided by operating activities 96.4

71.9 Investing activities:





Purchases of properties and equipment (12.9)

(24.2) Payments for acquisition-related activity, net of cash acquired (82.1)

- Other, net 0.7

1.2 Net cash used for investing activities (94.3)

(23.0) Financing activities:





Increase (decrease) in revolving lines of credit, net 55.0

(39.2) Payments on long-term borrowings (1.6)

(1.6) Purchases of treasury stock (39.7)

(0.1) Redemptions of common stock to satisfy withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation (11.4)

(5.9) Payments for acquisition-related activity (4.3)

- Cash dividends paid to stockholders (17.1)

(14.7) Proceeds from stock-based compensation activity 1.1

1.3 Other, net (11.8)

(0.3) Net cash used for financing activities (29.8)

(60.5) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1.3

(0.8) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (26.4)

(12.4) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 91.1

61.0 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 64.7

$ 48.6

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

GROUP RESULTS (Unaudited)

The following tables summarize group operating results as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024: Environmental Solutions Group



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Net sales $ 480.5

$ 408.8

$ 71.7

$ 867.9

$ 762.8

$ 105.1 Operating income 91.9

72.9

19.0

151.6

124.6

27.0 Adjusted EBITDA 110.8

88.2

22.6

188.3

154.7

33.6 Operating data:





















Operating margin 19.1 %

17.8 %

1.3 %

17.5 %

16.3 %

1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.1 %

21.6 %

1.5 %

21.7 %

20.3 %

1.4 % Total orders $ 441.1

$ 396.2

$ 44.9

$ 921.2

$ 823.9

$ 97.3 Backlog 1,000.3

1,023.4

(23.1)

1,000.3

1,023.4

(23.1) Depreciation and amortization 18.7

14.7

4.0

36.3

29.0

7.3

Safety and Security Systems Group

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Net sales $ 84.1

$ 81.6

$ 2.5

$ 160.5

$ 152.5

$ 8.0 Operating income 21.5

18.3

3.2

37.3

32.1

5.2 Adjusted EBITDA 22.6

19.3

3.3

39.4

34.1

5.3 Operating data:





















Operating margin 25.6 %

22.4 %

3.2 %

23.2 %

21.0 %

2.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.9 %

23.7 %

3.2 %

24.5 %

22.4 %

2.1 % Total orders $ 98.6

$ 76.8

$ 21.8

$ 186.4

$ 151.8

$ 34.6 Backlog 83.2

56.5

26.7

83.2

56.5

26.7 Depreciation and amortization 1.1

1.0

0.1

2.1

2.0

0.1

Corporate Expenses

Corporate operating expenses were $15.7 million and $10.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, corporate operating expenses were $25.5 million and $21.3 million, respectively.

SEC REGULATION G NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

The financial measures presented below are unaudited and are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided this supplemental information to investors, analysts, and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of operating results, to illustrate the results of operations giving effect to the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliations below, and to provide an additional measure of performance which management considers in operating the business.

Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share ("EPS"):

The Company believes that modifying its 2025 and 2024 net income and diluted EPS provides additional measures to assist it in comparing its performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes are not representative of its underlying performance and to improve the comparability of results across reporting periods. Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS are both non-GAAP measures. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 adjustments were made to reported GAAP net income and diluted EPS to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related expenses, net, purchase accounting effects, and certain special income tax items, where applicable.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income, as reported $ 71.4

$ 60.8

$ 117.7

$ 112.4 Add:













Income tax expense 22.0

16.7

37.7

16.0 Income before income taxes 93.4

77.5

155.4

128.4 Add:













Acquisition and integration-related expenses, net 0.5

0.8

1.1

1.7 Purchase accounting effects (a) 0.4

-

0.7

- Adjusted income before income taxes 94.3

78.3

157.2

130.1 Adjusted income tax expense (b) (c) (22.4)

(19.5)

(38.3)

(31.8) Adjusted net income $ 71.9

$ 58.8

$ 118.9

$ 98.3

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars per diluted share) 2025

2024

2025

2024 EPS, as reported $ 1.16

$ 0.99

$ 1.91

$ 1.82 Add:













Income tax expense 0.36

0.27

0.61

0.26 Income before income taxes 1.52

1.26

2.52

2.08 Add:













Acquisition and integration-related expenses, net 0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03 Purchase accounting effects (a) 0.01

-

0.01

- Adjusted income before income taxes 1.54

1.27

2.55

2.11 Adjusted income tax expense (b) (c) (0.37)

(0.32)

(0.62)

(0.52) Adjusted EPS $ 1.17

$ 0.95

$ 1.93

$ 1.59

(a) Purchase accounting effects in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 relate to adjustments to exclude the step-up in the valuation of inventory acquired in connection with acquisitions that was sold subsequent to the acquisition date and the depreciation of the step-up in the valuation of rental equipment acquired in the Standard Equipment Company transaction, where applicable. Such costs are included as a component of Cost of sales on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (b) Adjusted income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was recomputed after excluding the tax impacts of acquisition and integration-related expenses, net, and purchase accounting effects. Adjusted income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 also excludes a $0.2 million discrete tax benefit recognized in connection with the amendment of certain state tax returns to claim a worthless stock deduction. (c) Adjusted income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was recomputed after excluding the tax impacts of acquisition and integration-related expenses, net. Adjusted income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 also excludes discrete tax benefits of $2.6 million and $15.6 million, respectively, that were recognized in connection with the amendment of certain federal and state tax returns to claim a worthless stock deduction.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to net sales ("adjusted EBITDA margin"), at both the consolidated and segment level, as additional measures to assist in comparing its performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes are not representative of its underlying performance and to improve the comparability of results across reporting periods. We believe that investors use versions of these metrics in a similar manner. For these reasons, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, at both the consolidated and segment level, are meaningful metrics to investors in evaluating the Company's underlying financial performance.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents the total of net income, interest expense, net, acquisition and integration-related expenses, net, purchase accounting effects, other expense, net, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense, as applicable. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that represents the total of net income, interest expense, net, acquisition and integration-related expenses, net, purchase accounting effects, other expense, net, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense, as applicable, divided by net sales for the applicable period(s).

Segment adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents the total of segment operating income, acquisition and integration-related expenses, net, purchase accounting effects, and depreciation and amortization expense, as applicable. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that represents the total of segment operating income, acquisition and integration-related expenses, net, purchase accounting effects, and depreciation and amortization expense, as applicable, divided by segment net sales for the applicable period(s). Segment operating income includes all revenues, costs, and expenses directly related to the segment involved. In determining segment operating income, neither corporate nor interest expenses are included. Segment depreciation and amortization expense relates to those assets, both tangible and intangible, that are utilized by the respective segment.

Other companies may use different methods to calculate adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Consolidated

The following table summarizes the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin and reconciles net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 71.4

$ 60.8

$ 117.7

$ 112.4 Add:













Interest expense, net 3.5

3.2

6.5

6.4 Acquisition and integration-related expenses, net 0.5

0.8

1.1

1.7 Purchase accounting effects * 0.1

-

0.2

- Other expense, net 0.8

0.4

1.5

0.6 Income tax expense 22.0

16.7

37.7

16.0 Depreciation and amortization 19.9

15.8

38.6

31.2 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 118.2

$ 97.7

$ 203.3

$ 168.3















Net sales $ 564.6

$ 490.4

$ 1,028.4

$ 915.3















Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin 20.9 %

19.9 %

19.8 %

18.4 %

* Excludes purchase accounting expense effects included within depreciation and amortization of $0.3 million and $0.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.

Environmental Solutions Group

The following table summarizes the Environmental Solutions Group's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin and reconciles operating income to adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating income $ 91.9

$ 72.9

$ 151.6

$ 124.6 Add:













Acquisition and integration-related expenses, net 0.1

0.6

0.2

1.1 Purchase accounting effects * 0.1

-

0.2

- Depreciation and amortization 18.7

14.7

36.3

29.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 110.8

$ 88.2

$ 188.3

$ 154.7















Net sales $ 480.5

$ 408.8

$ 867.9

$ 762.8















Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.1 %

21.6 %

21.7 %

20.3 %

* Excludes purchase accounting expense effects included within depreciation and amortization of $0.3 million and $0.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.

Safety and Security Systems Group

The following table summarizes the Safety and Security Systems Group's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin and reconciles operating income to adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating income $ 21.5

$ 18.3

$ 37.3

$ 32.1 Add:













Depreciation and amortization 1.1

1.0

2.1

2.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.6

$ 19.3

$ 39.4

$ 34.1















Net sales $ 84.1

$ 81.6

$ 160.5

$ 152.5















Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.9 %

23.7 %

24.5 %

22.4 %

